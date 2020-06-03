Governor joins protesters; Philadelphia under curfew again

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia will be under curfew again for a fifth straight night, as Gov. Tom Wolf marched in Harrisburg with demonstrators protesting police violence against black people and racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd. Wolf, with officials from Harrisburg, marched from the Capitol steps to a community center and museum parking lot about a mile away as demonstrators chanted. Demonstrations on Tuesday night and elsewhere around Pennsylvania were largely peaceful, unlike the previous few nights. In Philadelphia, where Wolf dispatched the National Guard and Pennsylvania State Police to support police officers, city officials ordered a curfew for a fifth straight night, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.