Governor changes time requirement:  Alcohol can be served until 11:00

WKOK Staff | September 17, 2020 |

HARRISBURG-  Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levin signed orders Thursday that will allow restaurants who self-certify to increase indoor capacity to 50 percent starting Monday.  One change from the original announcement about this plan:  alcohol consumption must end at 11:00 p.m. and alcoholic beverages must be removed by patrons by midnight.  Originally, the plan was to stop alcohol sales at 10:00 p.m.

The alcohol restriction applies to both restaurants that do not self-certify to increase to 50 percent and those who choose to stay at 25 percent.   Starting Monday, restaurants can begin submitting their self-certification documents to the state.  They have until October 5 when enforcement will begin.

