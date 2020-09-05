Governor: Avoid large gatherings this holiday weekend

HARRISBURG- Governor Tom Wolf is reminding state residents to avoid large gatherings and wear masks this Labor Day Weekend. Wolf says large gatherings are definted as 25 or more people indoors and 250 or more outside.

An increasing number of COVID-19 cases are as a result of attending a gathering with a large crowd. The state also says that as they track these cases, it is important for people to answer their phone and give information to case investigators to help curb the spread of coronavirus. If you do gather with a small group of close friends or family this weekend, maintain social distancing, wear your mask, disinfect frequently, and wash your hands, especially when handling food.