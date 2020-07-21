Governor asked to ensure cruelty charges in bear neglect case in Union County

MILLMONT – PETA has sent a letter to the governor regarding Dillan, the black bear who was removed from the Union County Sportsmen’s club in February. In the letter, PETA is asking Governor Tom Wolf to use his authority to ensure that cruelty and neglect charges are filed against all those at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, who were responsible for the care of Dillan, an Asiatic black bear.

Dillan was said to be suffering from morbid obesity and life-threatening dental disease while at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club. Since then, he’s had surgery to remove 12 of his teeth. The U.S. Department of Agriculture repeatedly cited the roadside zoo for Dillan’s dental issues and obesity, but the facility failed to do anything. Dillan was rescued in February and has been living at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. A new video was released by PETA revealing Dillan’s condition when he arrived in Colorado.

Dillan was rescued after actor Alec Baldwin wrote letters to the governor encouraging the move. Baldwin said the bear was caged in a chain link pen with a concrete floor and had a small hut for a den. He is now living in a wooded sanctuary with pools of water and regular care from a trained staff.