Governor announces new greenhouse to be constructed in Snyder County

HARRISBURG – A new greenhouse will be built in Snyder County, which is expected to bring more jobs to the Valley. Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that BrightFarms, Inc. will expand into Pennsylvania by constructing a new hydroponic greenhouse. BrightFarms is a producer of locally grown leafy greens and herbs.

The governor says the new greenhouse is expected to create more than 50 jobs over the next three years. The new 250,000-square-foot greenhouse will be constructed in Penn Township. It will serve as one of the company’s four primary facilities in the U.S. It will utilize hydroponics to grow its greens and herbs without soil. BrightFarms plans to invest more than $20 million into the project.