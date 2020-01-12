Gov. Wolf Moves to Ban Cash Skill Games: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As part of an unfolding court battle, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration wants to outlaw proliferating cash-paying electronic game terminals and accuses them of siphoning more than $200 million in revenue last year from the Pennsylvania Lottery. An ally in the fight is Pennsylvania’s competition-wary casino industry.
The court fight comes down to whether Pennsylvania law prohibits the machines as an unlicensed slot machine, even if the outcome is supposedly based on skill, rather than chance. Court arguments scheduled for Wednesday are on whether to continue a halt to police seizures of the Pennsylvania Skill brand of game terminals.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state elections agency is providing guidance to county officials about the state’s new law allowing people to vote early by mail for any reason. The Department of State on Friday issued the six-page document that describes the new rules and offers suggestions about how to administer them. The new law goes into effect for this year’s April 28 primary. Voters can apply at county elections offices for mail-in ballots and can cast their ballots at that time.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will report that he’s heading into his 2020 reelection year with more than $3 million in his campaign bank account. That’s about 40% of what he spent to get elected in 2016 to his first four-year term. In figures his campaign gave to The Associated Press, the Democrat will report to the state that he raised $3.3 million in 2019 and had $3.1 million as of Jan. 1. No Democrat has stepped forward to challenge Shapiro in the primary. One Republican has raised her hand. That’s Heather Heidelbaugh, a longtime Pittsburgh-area litigator with little experience in electoral politics.
KENTUCKY (AP) – Drivers traveling along a Kentucky highway didn’t have to check their direct messages to be asked the infamous sexting request: send nudes. An electronic road sign that was hacked early Thursday morning asked drivers on Highway 92 in Pine Knot to “send nudes.” Kentucky transportation officials say the sign belongs to a contractor working on the highway. The agency says someone hacked through the password-protected system. It’s unclear how long the request was on the screen. The contractor says their employees were not involved.
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say motorists used their cars to help block a man who fled after his vehicle hit a crossing guard near a Florida middle school. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon as students at Oak Grove Middle School were heading home. No students were injured, but Clearwater police say 78-year-old Ernest Comeau suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital. Sixty-eight-year-old Gregory Olson was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries and driving with a suspended license. He remained in jail on Thursday. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A movement is growing in North Carolina to prevent the act of so-called “opossum dropping.” The practice involves suspending an opossum in a transparent box on New Year’s Eve and slowly lowering it the ground as people count down to midnight. The Raleigh News & Observer reported that a western North Carolina town had conducted opossum drops for 24 years.
Brasstown in Clay County dropped its last opossum in 2017. But the organization Animal Help Now wants to prevent anyone from doing it elsewhere. That will require a change to state law that allows people to do anything they want to opossums for five days each year. The group started a petition and gathered almost 160,000 signatures before the petition closed. The group says it’s continuing its legislative effort
UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) – Micah Potter scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 58-49 victory over No. 20 Penn State. Brad Davison had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Badgers, who bounced back nicely after losing 71-70 to Illinois on Wednesday night. Lamar Stevens had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions, who had won 13 in a row at home.
