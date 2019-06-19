Gov. Wolf Wants Greenhouse Gas Caps: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/19/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is asking Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature to take steps toward authorizing the state to join a regional consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants. The Democratic governor’s move is part of his effort to fight climate change in the nation’s No. 3 electric power state. If the state does enter the cap-and-trade program, the price paid by power plant owners to emit carbon dioxide would net hundreds of millions of dollars each year for state government.

Wolf said in April that he wanted to take a serious look at joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative during a heated debate in the state Capitol over whether ratepayers should have to pay extra to Pennsylvania’s nuclear power plant owners for “zero emission” electricity in the age of global warming. Wolf’s aides have approached key lawmakers about adding the provision to budget-related legislation that’s expected to pass this month before lawmakers depart for their traditional summer break. Wolf’s administration did not respond to requests to discuss the provision. Top Republican lawmakers said they were reviewing it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is vetoing budget-season legislation to substantially ramp up taxpayer support for private and religious schools in Pennsylvania. In Wolf’s veto message Tuesday, he questioned why Pennsylvania should expand a tax credit that subsidizes private institutions while the state’s public school system remains underfunded. The Democratic governor also criticized the tax credit program as lacking accountability, saying little is known about its educational quality or the middleman groups that can withhold 20% of the money.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the bill over Wolf’s objections amid budget discussions. Just four Democrats voted for it. It would have nearly doubled the Educational Improvement Tax Credit to $210 million annually. The program effectively lets corporations and business people direct tens of millions in tax dollars to favored private and religious schools.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has taken another major step closer to being the first U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes. City supervisors have unanimously approved a ban on the sale and distribution of vaping products. What’s more they have endorsed a ban on making e-cigs on city property. The two bills will require another vote before they become law.

The supervisors say the measures are aimed at cracking down on the number of young people who use e-cigarettes in San Francisco. But they also acknowledge the laws won’t entirely stop young people from vaping. Since 2014, e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among young people in the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. authorities seized 33,000 pounds, or 15,000 kilograms, of cocaine from a ship at Philadelphia’s port in what they described as one of the largest drug busts in American history. They said the haul could have been worth more than $1 billion on the street. The U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia announced the massive bust on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, saying that law enforcement agents found the cocaine on a ship at the Packer Marine Terminal. Two members of the crew were arrested and face federal charges.

Agents with dogs swarmed the colossal ship Tuesday afternoon, including one officer who could be seen climbing into the back of a large red container on wheels. Court documents said the bust began Monday. An affidavit alleged that crew members helped load the cocaine onto the MSC Gayane while it was at sea off the west coast of South America. Citing an interview with one of the crew members, authorities said a total of 14 boats approached the vessel on two separate occasions during its voyage. Several crew members allegedly helped transfer bales of cocaine.

UNDATED (AP) – Actor John Cusack is apologizing for tweeting an anti-Semitic cartoon and quotation after defending the post, then deleting it. The image showed a blue Star of David above a hand pushing down on a group of people accompanied by a quote frequently misattributed to the philosopher Voltaire: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”

Cusack added, “Follow the money.” The quotation is a reworking of one from American white nationalist and Holocaust denier Kevin Alfred Strom. Cusack initially defended the tweet against social media critics, accusing Israel of atrocities against Palestinians. He then blamed a “bot” for the post before deleting it. “Made a mistake retweeting that — as I said — and sorry,” he later tweeted.

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA trumps NHL. Ten million viewers. If anyone ever asks about the popularity of the NBA versus that of the National Hockey League, just mention that number. Nielsen reports that when the two winter sports crowned their champs last week as summer neared _ the viewership gap between the two sports was a whopping 10 million. The clinching game of the NBA Finals was seen by 18.76 million viewers in the U.S. while the winner-take-all Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals drew 8.76 million sets of eyes. Overall for the week, ABC used the audience for the NBA Finals to propel it to the only title that really matters to TV execs _ the week’s ratings winner.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a tree some insist was the inspiration for the ones featured in the Dr. Seuss book, “The Lorax.” And now, officials in San Diego are trying to figure out why the century-old Monterey cypress toppled last week. The tree wasn’t dead at the time _ and was described as being “generally in good shape.” Legend has it that Dr. Seuss was inspired by the tree to create the Truffula trees in “The Lorax.” But there are no facts to back that up. And his wife said in an interview the idea for the fictional trees came from a trip Seuss made to Africa.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals were rained out after a nearly two-hour delay, the teams’ second washout in two nights. The game will be made up on Sept. 24 at 1:05 p.m. as part of a day-night doubleheader. Monday’s game was already rescheduled as the front end of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on the WKOK.com and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. Today’s games are vs. the Nationals at 12:30 and 6:30pm.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nicholas Castellanos trotted home when a potential double play in the eighth turned into an RBI fielder’s choice, allowing the Detroit Tigers to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4. The Tigers loaded the bases off Kyle Crick (2-3) with one out when Brandon Dixon hit a grounder to Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier. Frazier tried to tag Detroit’s Christin Stewart between first and second but couldn’t, forcing him to settle for one out and allowing Castellanos to score from third.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 4

Final Cincinnati 4 Houston 3

Final Chi White Sox 3 Chi Cubs 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 3

Final L-A Angels 3 Toronto 1

Final Cleveland 10 Texas 3

Final Minnesota 4 Boston 3, 17 Innings

Final Oakland 16 Baltimore 2

Final Kansas City 9 Seattle 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 10 Atlanta 2

Final Miami 6 St. Louis 0

Final Colorado 8 Arizona 1

Final San Diego 4 Milwaukee 1

Final L-A Dodgers 9 San Francisco 0

Philadelphia at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 81 L.A. Sparks 52

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NTERLEAGUE

Houston at Cincinnati 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle 6:40 p.m.

L-A Angels at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Indiana at Atlanta 11:00 a.m.

Chicago at N-Y Liberty 7:00 p.m.

