Gov. Wolf urging citizens to monitor forecasts, severe weather

HARRISBURG – With strong thunderstorms forecast today across Pennsylvania and the Valley, Governor Tom Wolf is urging all citizens to monitor weather conditions. AccuWeather says severe thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon into this evening. Storms can bring torrential downpours, large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a tornado.

Governor Wolf says a smartphone can be a great resource for updates, but urges citizens to use other sources to monitor forecasts. WKOK will have the latest AccuWeather and storm updates on air and online at WKOK.com.