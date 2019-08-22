Gov. Wolf Urges New Gun Laws: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 8/22/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the passage of a law in Pennsylvania requiring gun owners to report stolen or lost firearms, suggesting it could have prevented last week’s wounding of six Philadelphia police officers during a long standoff. Wolf made the comments Tuesday during his regular appearance on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh.

He says Pennsylvania needs a stolen or lost guns reporting requirement so that people like the accused shooter in Philadelphia can’t illegally get a hold of a long gun. Maurice Hill is charged with attempted murder, assault and other counts. He’s accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday and then keeping police at bay while he fired from inside a house. The six officers were released after being treated at hospitals.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer for two police officers whose sexual harassment lawsuit led Philadelphia’s police commissioner to resign says the city has promised both women they won’t be retaliated against or endure more transfers. Cpl. Audra McCowan and Patrol Officer Jennifer Allen say they’ve been harassed throughout the year after filing internal complaints.

Lawyer Ian Bryson says the women filed suit after years of inaction by the department. He says both women are now out on medical leave. But he says a scheduled court hearing Wednesday was canceled after the city promised job protections while the case plays out. McCowan says Commissioner Richard Ross ignored her complaints because she once broke off an affair with him. Ross denies retaliation. The Associated Press does not identify people who say they are sexual harassment victims without their permission, which Bryson has given on their behalf.

DOWNINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Roman Catholic priest is accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from his parish and spending it on a beach house and men he met on dating apps. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says 56-year-old Monsignor Joseph McLoone was arrested Wednesday for theft from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown.

Prosecutors allege the priest diverted funds into secret accounts and misappropriated fees charged to parishioners. They say McLoone used the money for a beach house in Ocean City, New Jersey, as well as spending it on men he was dating. Prosecutors allege McLoone gave himself a raise by doubling the amount he collected as a stipend for each Mass, wedding and funeral. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says McLoone is on leave and they’re cooperating with authorities.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – NBC will use a Skycam as its primary camera during the preseason game Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. The network received plenty of critical reviews the last time it tried this for a Thursday night game between the Steelers and Titans. “Sunday Night Football” executive producer Fred Gaudelli is willing to try again after refining some things.

The camera will be approximately 50 feet above the ground and perpendicular to the line of scrimmage. Skycams are normally 22 feet above the ground and positioned behind the offense or defense. Gaudelli said the new angle was first used for Notre Dame’s spring game and he hopes that the new view gets better feedback.t.

NEW YORK (AP) — Christie Brinkley, Hannah Brown of “The Bachelorette” and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among the contestants on the next season of “Dancing with the Stars” — but not everyone is happy with the list. ABC announced the celebrity lineup Wednesday for season 28 on “Good Morning America.” The season kicks off Sept. 16. Spicer quit as press secretary just six months into President Donald Trump’s presidency. He had a contentious relationship with the press and is remembered for his ridiculed statement that the president’s inauguration was the most widely seen in history.

Spicer’s addition apparently didn’t go down well with co-host Tom Bergeron, who tweeted that he earlier told producers he hoped the new season would be a “joyful respite from our exhausting political climate” and urged them not have any “divisive bookings.” Producers apparently disagreed. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call,” Bergeron wrote. The show’s lineup also includes Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, and Mary Wilson and athletes Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis. Kate Flannery, Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell and James Van Der Beek round out the list of celebrity dancers. In a change from previous seasons, viewers won’t lean the celebrity-pro pairings until the season premiere. Professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd returns to the ballroom this year.

BERLIN (AP) — A German city that’s been the subject of a long-running online light-hearted conspiracy theory claiming it doesn’t really exist is offering big bucks to whoever proves that’s true. Officials in Bielefeld said Wednesday they’ll give 1 million euros ($1.1 million) to the person who delivers solid proof of its non-existence. They said there are “no limits to creativity” for entrants, but only incontrovertible evidence will qualify for the prize.

The idea that Bielefeld doesn’t exist was first floated by computer expert Achim Held, who posted the satirical claim on the Internet in 1994 in an effort to poke fun at online conspiracy theories.

Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel once jokingly cast doubt on the existence of Bielefeld, which is allegedly located about 330 kilometers (205 miles) west of Berlin. Germany: 8-year-old goes on highway joyride with mom’s car

BERLIN (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old boy took his mom’s car and went for a nighttime joyride on a highway in western Germany. Soest police said the boy’s mother called them early Wednesday after she noticed that both her son and her VW Golf had disappeared. Mother and police eventually found the boy at a highway service area where he’d parked the car, turned on the hazard lights and put up the warning triangle.

According to police, the boy said he started feeling “uncomfortable” once he hit 140 kph (87 mph) on the highway. The boy’s mother said her son regularly drives go-carts and bumper cars and has in the past practiced driving a real car on private property. The legal age for driving in Germany is 18..

BOSTON (AP) — Bryce Harper homered to give Philadelphia a fifth-inning lead, and Corey Dickerson drove in two with a triple and a single to help the Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 and sweep the two-game series. Boston started the first inning with back-to-back doubles, and Jackie Bradley Jr. homered to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead against Drew Smyly after two innings. Rick Porcello allowed one hit through four innings before César Hernández led off the fifth with a double.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils have the night off, and will be back in action Friday evening after the Shikellamy Football game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched eight scoreless innings to remain unbeaten in more than two months, and Asdrúbal Cabrera’s three-run home run capped a six-run third as the Washington Nationals rolled to an 11-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Corbin struck out four and walked two while throwing 93 pitches. Corbin has not lost since June 11, going 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 12 starts since then.

