Gov. Wolf: Trump Admin. food program plan will punish working families

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf says more Pennsylvania families will go hungry if a proposal by the Trump Administration passes that will end Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility.

It’s a policy implemented by Penna. and 42 other states that makes low-income families categorically eligible for food assistance through the SNAP program, that’s due to families qualifying for a non-cash benefit funded by Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Governor Wolf calls the change “ludicrous” and “unconscionable.” According to a news release from the governor’s office, more than 1.7 million people in PA rely on SNAP to afford food. The release says the change would jeopardize SNAP benefits for about 200,000 people in more than 120,000 PA households.

The governor’s office says the policy also affects the elderly and disabled. According to the governor’s office, the departments of Human Services and Education are working to gather and submit public comment opposing the rule change within 60 days.