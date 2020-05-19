Gov. Wolf, Treasurer announce property tax/rent rebates

HARRISBURG – Older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities are getting some help with their property taxes and rent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Tom Wolf and state Treasurer Joe Torsella announced Tuesday, people will receive early rebates through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Rebates are typically issued starting July 1, but the governor and treasurer are issuing the rebates starting tomorrow to approved applications on first-in-first-out basis. Applicants who included their bank account information on their application will receive rebates through direct deposit. Those who requested a paper check should expect that payment in the mail.

They say people can apply on through the Department of Revenue’s website and the deadline to apply was extended from June 30 through December 31.