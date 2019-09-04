Gov. Wolf to Honor Troops: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/4/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor will be traveling next week to visit National Guard troops stationed in Lithuania and to honor the victims of last year’s Pittsburgh synagogue shooting during a stop at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced Tuesday he will spend time with some of the nearly 600 Pennsylvanians stationed with the National Guard in Lithuania and Poland and will meet with Lithuanian government and business leaders.

Pennsylvania’s military partnership with Lithuania involves training and collaboration and goes back more than a quarter-century. Wolf’s visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial will be to honor the 11 worshippers shot to death during an attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building in October. The Democratic governor plans to pay his own air travel and lodging costs.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The body of a missing toddler reported kidnapped near Pittsburgh over the weekend was found Tuesday in a park in a neighboring county. Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty said the body of Nalani Johnson, who was to turn 2 this month, was found in Pine Ridge Park in Blairsville, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) east of Penn Hills, where authorities allege the girl was kidnapped Saturday evening. An autopsy was planned Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death, he said.

Sharena Islam Nancy, 25, who authorities say had been romantically involved with the child’s father, remains in custody in Allegheny County on charges of kidnapping of a minor, custodial interference and concealment of the whereabouts of a child, all felonies. Dougherty, not using any names but referring to a woman “currently in custody” in Allegheny County.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — The eco-minded Prince Harry is embarking on a massive travel sustainability initiative in partnership with key travel providers. They aim to improve the practices of the global industry amid an ever-increasing number of travelers.

The Duke of Sussex picked Amsterdam, a city hit hard by over-tourism, to announce Travalyst at a news conference Tuesday with his partners, Booking.com; TripAdvisor; Visa; China’s largest travel company, Ctrip; and the Ctrip-owned fare aggregator Skyscanner.

The long-term initiative is focused on tackling the travel industry’s impact on climate change, improving wildlife conservation, and protecting the environment in top tourist spots around the world. It aims to increase the amount of tourism dollars that go to local communities, and find answers to over-tourism.

“Travel has the unparalleled power to open people’s minds to different cultures, new experiences, and to have a profound appreciation for what our world has to offer,” the duke said in a statement shared with The Associated Press ahead of the formal announcement.

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber is opening up about a string of “bad decisions” that led him to go from being a beloved teen performer to “the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.”

In a very personal and introspective Instagram post , the pop star examines how childhood fame led to depression, lack of responsibility, “doing pretty heavy drugs” and becoming disrespectful to women.

At age 18, he had “millions in the bank” but “no skills in the real world.” Now 25, Bieber credited the support of friends, his Christian faith and his marriage with helping turn his life around. He wrote: “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – Christopher Knight can summarize his favorite episode of “The Brady Bunch” in one word: “Hawaii.” Knight says he does not even have to say what it’s about. In his words, “We got to go to Hawaii.” Maureen McCormick loves the episode where she got to dress as a hobo and sing with Florence Henderson.

Susan Olsen says her favorite is the one where Bobby idolizes Jesse James and all the Bradys die. She says it’s because “it’s the most bizarre.” The six actors who played the “Brady Bunch” kids are reuniting for a limited series on HGTV. They will convert the house that was used only for exterior shots on “The Brady Bunch” to look on the inside as it did on the show. “A Very Brady Renovation” debuts Sept. 9..

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bryce Harper drove in his 100th run with a single, J.T. Realmuto had a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly, and the Philadelphia Phillies won their third in a row, 6-2 over the Cincinnati Reds. The Phillies began the day 2½ games behind the Cubs for the final NL wild card.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils travel to Cincinatti again today to take on the Reds at 6:00pm. We’ll air the remainder of the Late Day News Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio, on WKOK.com and on the app.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Rojas hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Garrett Cooper connected in the 10th as the Miami Marlins rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, ending their franchise-record 15-game road losing streak. The Marlins were down to their final out when Rojas homered to center field off Felipe Vazquez, who had just his third blown save in 27 opportunities.

