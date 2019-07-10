Gov. Wolf to Borrow $90M for New Voting Machines:  AP Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 7/10/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering a bond issue to help Pennsylvania’s counties pay for new voting machines, after a disagreement between the Democrat and the Republican-controlled Legislature that stalled legislation. Wolf announced the decision Tuesday to borrow up to $90 million without legislative approval, after saying earlier in the day that he’s sure the sides can come to an agreement.

Wolf began pressing counties last year to replace their voting machines after federal authorities warned Pennsylvania and other states that Russian hackers targeted them during 2016’s presidential election.

Republicans resisted the move, but in late June abruptly backed legislation with $90 million in borrowing authority. However, Wolf vetoed it Friday because it included changes to election laws that Wolf says weren’t negotiated and didn’t help improve voting security or access.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor says he doesn’t intend to use new unilateral authority to prosecute gun crimes in Philadelphia under a state law passed after criticism the city district attorney hasn’t been aggressive enough in pursuing gun law violations. Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he sought the so-called “concurrent jurisdiction” with county district attorneys across the state but didn’t ask for it to be limited to the city, as provided in the version that passed the Legislature last month.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s spokeswoman calls the bill a targeted attack on the Democratic prosecutor’s local authority. The dispute is playing out at a bloody time for the city, where homicides this year are about the same as in 2018, when Philadelphia recorded the most since 2007.

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is putting Bitcoin ATMs in six shops around the state and one in North Carolina, giving customers the ability to buy and sell the cryptocurrency with U.S. dollars. Sheetz, based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, announced Tuesday it has teamed up with Coinsource to put the ATMs in the five Pennsylvania stores and a shop in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Ryan Sheetz, a vice president at the company, says the chain is always trying to be innovative and give customers what they want. Customers must enroll with Coinsource before they can use the ATMs. Then, they’ll be able to make transactions from $5 to $5,000 per day from the machines. Family-owned Sheetz operates over 585 stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Last month, Arizona-based convenience store Circle K partnered with DigitalMint to install Bitcoin ATMs in 20 shops in Arizona and Nevada.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say portions of two sawn-off human legs found on a central Pennsylvania riverbank earlier this year are believed to have belonged to a woman, but she still hasn’t been identified. State police in Lycoming County said Tuesday that an “extensive examination” by a forensic anthropologist indicates the legs are those of an adult white female about 5 feet to 5-feet-6-inches tall.

Police said her toenails were painted pink and released photos of white Polo Jeans ankle socks found on both feet. A fisherman found the legs May 11 along the Susquehanna River near the Hepburn Street Dam in Williamsport. The county coroner said they appeared to have been cut near the knee joint by a hand-held saw, and death occurred up to six months before the discovery.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania is making its largest deposit into its budgetary reserve account in nearly two decades. Wolf’s office said Tuesday’s deposit is $317 million, after strong corporate and sales tax collections drove the state past its revenue expectations by almost 3%. The state collected a total of $34.9 billion for its main operating account in the just-ended fiscal year.

That exceeded projections by $883 million, although most of that extra cash was needed to cover cost overruns.

The 2019-20 fiscal year that began July 1 is projected to be another relatively strong year for tax collections.

However, not everything’s rosy. Pennsylvania still had $67 billion in state pension debt, as of the last valuation, and demographic projections show its working-age population is shrinking.

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) _ So far, President Trump and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta are resisting calls for the cabinet official to resign in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Trump has said that he will have the case looked into _ but that hasn’t stopped top Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some presidential candidates to call for Acosta to resign or be fired.

Acosta fashioned a sweetheart deal that saw Epstein avoid serious legal consequences for his dealings with young women. The same alleged misconduct prompted law enforcement officials in New York State to charge him underage sex trafficking and conspiracy. Epstein had a number of high-profile friends, among them Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

NEW YORK (AP) — The president of The Miami Herald says journalists look to get into the field because they hope their work “will have impact.” And Aminda Marques Gonzales says to have her paper’s work cited as the basis for a major arrest is “really gratifying.”

Prosecutors in New York cited the work done the Herald in exposing the sweetheart deal financier Jeffrey Epstein got to keep him from facing federal charges for his dealings with underage women. The paper found at least 60 women who said they’d been sexually abused by Epstein between 2001 and 2005, when they were minors. The Herald reporting also shows that investigative journalism can still thrive _ even in an era in which critics denounce the news media as being biased in their coverage.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé is dropping a new original song from Disney’s live-action “Lion King.”

The song, “Spirit,” will be released later Tuesday and should get a push for Academy Award consideration.

A news release says the song comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out on July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

It’s part of an album called “The Lion King: The Gift” that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists. The collection is a companion to the main “Lion King” soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original. Both soundtrack albums will be released July 19.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Nicki Minaj is pulling out of a July concert in Saudi Arabia because she says she wants to show support for women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. The rapper says in a statement to The Associated Press that “after careful reflection” she decided that she no long wanted to move forward with her scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest. Minaj was originally scheduled to headline the concert on July 18. In Saudi Arabia, gender segregation between single men and women is still enforced in many restaurants, coffee shops, public schools and universities.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Starting Wednesday, the U.S. women’s World Cup soccer team will literally be celebrating their victory coast-to-coast. To begin with, they will be treated to a ticker tape parade in New York’s financial district _ where 50 years ago, the city welcomed the astronauts who landed on the moon and the New York Mets, who won the World Series. From there, it’s off to the airport for a cross-country flight to L.A., where the women’s team will be on the ESPYs.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has taken steps to becoming a kinder, gentler online place. The social networking site now prohibits hate speech that targets religious groups by using dehumanizing language. And it says it may expand the ban to cover other categories like race and gender. Twitter already bans such hateful language directed at individual adherents _ and hate speech on the basis of race, gender or other categories. The current change tweaks the rules to forbid describing entire religious groups to sub-humans or vermin _ without targeting a specific individual. It’s part of an ongoing effort by online sites to reduce the level of harassment and hate.

NEW YORK (AP) — Want a little more elbow room with your Uber ride? Or get your driver to pipe down, instead of yakking in your ear the whole way? You can _ for the right price. Uber now says its passengers can now opt for a roomier vehicle and a less talkative driver _ if you are willing to pay extra for what the company calls “comfort” rides. Those who pay for the comfort rides can be assured of getting 36 inches of legroom _ and can also use the app to ask their driver to go easy on the chit-chat. The changes are part of what Uber calls its response to requests from business travelers and others who say they just want to work or rest quietly on the way to their destination.

MILAN (AP) — It started out as a pretty awful day for a swimmer _ but ended up a pretty awesome one. The Italian news agency ANSA says a male tourist got into trouble when his inflatable swan was carried away by the wind. It was then that things took a turn for the better. As the man’s friends alerted a lifeguard. It turned out there was someone else closer _ and faster to the faltering swimmer. It was former world champion swimmer Filippo Magnini, who won bronze at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. He got to the man in a few quick strokes _ and kept the man afloat until the lifeguard arrived. It was no big deal for Magnini, who told ANSA, “I did what I felt I should do.”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An effort is under way to develop Wikipedia pages for more renowned Yale University women. Organizers of Tuesday’s “edit-a-thon” also hope in the process to encourage more women to edit articles on the popular online encyclopedia, which relies on user-generated, crowd-sourced information. Wikipedia Foundation, the California-based nonprofit that oversees the technological side of Wikipedia, is welcoming such efforts to make the site more inclusive. Spokeswoman Samantha Lien says about 18% of the 1.6 million biographies posted on the English version of Wikipedia are about women, or roughly 300,000. That includes about 86,000 new articles about women posted over the past few years. Lien says the vast majority of Wikipedia editors tend to be men.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils are off for the All Star break and will resume play Friday. The Phils next host the Nationals at CBP. Listeners to 1070AM WKOK will hear the game at 5:30pm. Folks on the .com and SBC app, will hear the remainder of the Late Day News Roundup, then CBS Sportsradio.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier says he thinks Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta went a “little overboard” in his remarks after the latest dustup between the teams. Frazier was ejected soon after being hit by a pitch from Arrieta this weekend. After the game, the former NL Cy Young Award winner said that if Frazier was still upset, he could stop by and “I’ll put a dent in his skull.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta has bone spurs in his right elbow and will be checked during the All-Star break to see whether surgery is needed. Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement a day after Arrieta gave up a season-high 11 hits in just 4 1/3 innings during a loss to the New York Mets. After the game, Arrieta hinted he was having physical problems. He had season-ending surgery for bone spurs in 2011 while with Baltimore.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

ALL-STAR GAME

Final AL 4 NL 3

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Dallas 74 L.A. Sparks 62

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Connecticut at Atlanta 11:00 a.m.

Phoenix at Washington 11:30 a.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana 12:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago 9:00 p.m..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved