Gov. Wolf Targets Greenhouse Gases: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/04/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is taking a big step in his effort to fight climate change in the nation’s fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. The Democratic governor on Thursday ordered his administration to start working on regulations to bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative could face pushback from the Republican-controlled Legislature and the state’s influential coal and natural gas industries. Pennsylvania is the nation’s No. 3 electric power state, and its energy sector is its largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Its dozens of power plants fueled by coal, oil and natural gas could be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the state annually under the program.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives will resume opening its sessions with faith-based prayers, more than a month after a federal appeals court said the practice comports with the U.S. Constitution. Republican Speaker Mike Turzai of Allegheny County announced those plans on Thursday, after a federal district court judge ended an injunction.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-to-1 in August that a prohibition against atheists and other nonbelievers giving the opening invocation didn’t violate the Constitution’s Establishment Clause. Turzai’s office says he hasn’t selected the person who will give the next invocation, when the House returns Oct. 21.

Since the guest chaplain policy was blocked , Turzai has been assigning the invocation to House members.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state prosecutors are accusing the chief public defender in Harrisburg with approving double compensatory time for workers in his office to do campaign work in a county judicial race. The attorney general’s office on Thursday charged 47-year-old Bradley Winnick with theft, conflict of interest and tampering with public records.

Winnick is the chief public defender in Dauphin County. He lives in Hummelstown. Neither he nor his lawyer returned messages. Police say in charging documents that Winnick told investigators he approved $26,000 in double time off for lawyers, investigators and others to do campaign work during the 2017 primary and general elections.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it has rejected two advertisements submitted by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign because they weren’t factual, but will run a third ad that was submitted on Thursday.

Trump’s campaign likened CNN to a public relations firm for Democrats after rejection of its first advertisement, which discussed allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden that the network said had been proven false by several news organizations.

The ad accuses Democrats of trying to “steal” an election by opening an impeachment inquiry on the president, and says that “media lapdogs” fall in line. At that point, the screen flashes pictures of CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Jim Acosta and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. CNN said disparaging its employees is grounds for rejection, too. The network has been a frequent target of the president, who on Thursday suggested that “we ought to start our own network and put our own news out there.”

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A dog that disappeared after the chaos of the natural gas explosions and fires in Massachusetts a year ago is back in the arms of its owner. Altagracia Baldera tells The Eagle-Tribune that when the explosions shook the Merrimack Valley in September 2018, she evacuated her North Andover apartment and went to her sister’s house in Lawrence.

On her second day there, her 14-year-old Pekingese-Shih Tzu mix named Virgo bolted out the door. She informed animal control and put posters up. Then a few days ago, some boys found a small, shaggy dog on the street and reported it to police. Baldera and Virgo, who was microchipped, were reunited Tuesday.

She thinks someone took Virgo in because she doesn’t believe he could have survived the winter outside.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel… and Elmo? Sesame Workshop is developing a talk show starring the squeaky-voiced puppet, called “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo,” where he will interview celebrity guests. Production begins next month, but it’s not clear when the program will air.

It was announced Thursday as part of a deal between HBO Max and the children’s television producer.

The centerpiece of the deal is five new seasons of “Sesame Street” that begin next year. The episodes will air first on the pay cable service and then be made available for free through PBS. Part of the deal is two new animated series. More “Sesame Street” products will be available on-demand, including classic episodes from the past 50 years.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Deandre Somerville overslept for jury service at a Florida courtroom, he says he wasn’t prepared for the consequences: 10 days in jail. A judge sentenced the 21-year-old Somerville to the jail time, plus one year on probation and 150 hours of community service after he missed showing up to serve on a jury Aug. 21. Somerville was released Sunday and has a hearing scheduled Friday in hopes of reducing his probation.

He told The Associated Press he was shocked when he was handcuffed in the courtroom and thought the sentence was excessive. He has no criminal record and says he’s never been arrested. He works for the city parks department working with children in an afterschool program. Judge John Kastranackas said he can’t comment on pending court matters.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A union for Texas troopers is suing the state over a new policy that limits the size of officers’ waistlines. San Antonio Express News reports that the Department of Public Safety now requires male officers’ waistlines to be slimmer than 40 inches. Women’s waists must measure 35 inches or less. Troopers have always been subject to fitness standards.

The president of the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers calls the new requirements demeaning. The lawsuit alleges the new policy violates state law because it doesn’t directly relate to a trooper’s job duties and wasn’t developed with the aid of a consultant. The union is asking a judge to put the waistline standards on hold while the case moves forward. The state agency says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

UNDATED (AP) — The No. 12 Nittany Lions will look to keep their high-powered offense rolling against a team they haven’t hosted since 2013. The banged-up Boilermakers will try to persevere after losing QB Elijah Sindelar and WR Rondale Moore to injuries on the same play a week ago. Penn State plays on WKOK and WKOK.com. Airtime Saturday is 10:30am.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will have new faces at the forefront of one of the AFC’s most heated rivalries when they meet at Heinz Field. Lamar Jackson will start at quarterback for the Ravens, with Mason Rudolph getting the nod for the Steelers. It’s the first time the two teams have met without Joe Flacco or Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback since 2007. The Steelers have won four of the past five meetings. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The standings are a reality check for the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the winless New York Jets. Sure, Jets are down to their No. 3 quarterback. They only have one offensive touchdown in three games, they’ve never defeated Philadelphia in 10 tries and they’re 13½-point underdogs. Still, the Eagles can’t overlook New York on Sunday. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 7 Atlanta 6

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Washington 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Seattle 30 L.A. Rams 29

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay at Houston 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N-Y Yankees 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Atlanta 4:37 p.m.

Washington at L-A Dodgers 9:37 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(18)UCF at Cincinnati 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved