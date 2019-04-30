Gov. Wolf Targets Climate Change: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 4/30/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says he wants to take a serious look at Pennsylvania joining a consortium of states that set caps on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The Democrat spoke on Monday at a news conference touting his administration’s efforts to fight climate change and set targets to slash Pennsylvania’s future greenhouse gas emissions.

Wolf’s administration is suggesting options to achieve his previously announced goal of an 80 percent reduction by 2050, which is in line with 2015’s Paris climate agreement. He says the state needs to consider joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. It’s a cap-and-trade program among Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states that requires power producers to buy allowances for emissions above a certain limit. The money can be spent on clean-energy or energy-efficiency programs.

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (AP) – Students at Swarthmore College have occupied an on-campus fraternity house in an effort to get it shut down. The demonstration at the suburban Philadelphia college is a response to documents allegedly belonging to Phi Psi that surfaced this month. The documents contain derogatory comments about women and the LGBTQ community and jokes about sexual assault.

Monday is the third day of protests at the fraternity house, which is owned by the college and is mostly a place for parties and other social activities. The private liberal arts school said it hasn’t yet verified the authenticity of the documents, which are dated from 2012 to 2016. Swarthmore suspended activities at Phi Psi and at its only other fraternity, Delta Upsilon, while it investigates. Protesters want both fraternities shut down and the buildings put to other uses.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Museum of Art will be loaning works to eight Pennsylvania museums under a new program designed to broaden public access to art. The museum announced the program Monday in the state Capitol, saying the eight participating museums have selected works they’ll be loaned during the project’s first phase.

The participants are the Allentown Art Museum, the Demuth Foundation in Lancaster, the Erie Art Museum, the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State, the Reading Public Museum, the Trout Gallery in Carlisle and the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is undertaking the art-collection sharing partnership with Art Bridges and the Terra Foundation of American Art. It’s funded with a $700,000 grant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Might want to put the phone down while driving…Ohio’s State Highway Patrol says a recent distracted driving enforcement project with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project resulted in more than 1,600 citations for distracted driving-related offenses. Ohio troopers issued 271 citations in the initiative that began April 14 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through 11:59 a.m. on April 20.

The enforcement effort also included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police. Officials say distracted driving includes any non-driving activity that can potentially distract a person from the main task of driving and increase crash risks. The multi-state law enforcement project is a partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Joe Biden has used his first public rally as a presidential candidate to accuse Donald Trump of abusing the power of the presidency. The former vice president said Monday that Trump only represents his political base while ignoring the rest of the nation. He told hundreds of cheering supporters and union activists in Pittsburgh that the U.S. can thrive through increased economic unity.

He said, “We can do all of this without punishing anybody.” Biden offered relatively few new themes, instead touching on many of the same promises he made while campaigning for other Democrats around the country in recent months. But he was unequivocal in his support for unions, saying bolstering them will help Democrats win key battleground states like Pennsylvania in 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says that violence and sexual harassment against women is a longstanding “cultural problem” that he has fought to change. Biden made the remarks on actress Alyssa Milano’s “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast released Monday, hours before he appears in Pittsburgh for the first public rally of his Democratic presidential campaign.

The interview was taped before several women publicly described instances in which they say Biden made them uncomfortable with unwanted touching. None of the women has alleged violent or sexual contact, but the issue is proving challenging to the 76-year-old Biden. The former vice president said he rejects as “absurd” any claim that the #MeToo movement sometimes goes too far. He said that kind of backlash means the movement is making progress.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

STERLING, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia tech staffing company is apologizing for posting online a job offering that sought “preferably Caucasian” applicants. Cynet Systems in Sterling, Virginia has since removed the post from LinkedIn — and has issued an apology on Twitter. As for those posting the offer, Cynet says they have been fired. The company also says that the post that says it would prefer white applicants “does not reflect” what the company calls its “core values of inclusivity and equality.”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia assistant principal accused of harassing a transgender student has won an appeal to get his job back. News outlets report the Harrison County Board of Education voted yesterday to reinstate Lee Livengood. Last month the board voted not to renew Livengood’s contract at the end of a three-year probationary period.

County Schools Superintendent Mark Manchin says yesterday’s decision was difficult and followed “a lot of discussion.” In November, Livengood allegedly followed transgender teenager Michael Critchfield into the boys’ bathroom at Liberty High School and said, “You freak me out.” Critchfield said Livengood also ordered him prove his gender by using a urinal. The American Civil Liberties Union’s West Virginia chapter says in a statement that Livengood has “shown a troubling lack of remorse for his actions.”

NEW YORK (AP) – Suicides among U.S. kids aged 10 to 17 jumped to a 19-year high in the month following the release of a popular TV series that depicted a girl ending her life, researchers said. The study published Monday can’t prove that the Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” was the cause, but there were 195 more youth suicides than would have been expected in the nine months following the show’s March 2017 release, given historical and seasonal suicide trends, the study estimated.

During April 2017 alone, 190 U.S. tweens and teens took their own lives. Their April 2017 suicide rate was .57 per 100,000 people, nearly 30 percent higher than in the preceding five years included in the study. An additional analysis found that the April rate was higher than in the previous 19 years, said lead author Jeff Bridge, a suicide researcher at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A few hundred mostly young people jointly ate bananas outside Warsaw’s top national gallery on Monday to protest what they called censorship, after authorities removed artwork there featuring the fruit, saying it was improper. The protest was called by artists and opposition politicians as part of their action on Facebook and Twitter of posting photos of themselves eating bananas in order to ridicule the ban. The action grew into a show of apparent criticism of the government.

The 1973 video “Consumer Art,” by prominent artist Natalia LL, showing a young woman eating a banana with great pleasure, was removed from the National Museum in Warsaw last week after the new museum head, Jerzy Miziolek, was summoned to the Ministry of Culture. Miziolek said in an interview with the Onet.pl portal last week that he was “opposed to showing works that could irritate sensitive young people” and suggested some visitors have complained. The work had been in the gallery for many years.

NEW YORK (AP) — Remember movies like “Skyfall,” ”Aquaman” and “The Dark Knight Rises?” Forget ’em when it comes to box office numbers; “Avengers: Endgame” has eclipsed them all. In its first weekend in theaters alone, “Endgame” has made more than those movies during their entire theatrical runs.

It has also blown by the record for most money earned in a weekend, with an estimated $350 million going into the till since its release. Numbers overseas are also impressive, with “Endgame” eclipsing the mark for ticket sales set by “Infinity War.” The movie also set a box office record in China, earning $330.5 million.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Summer movie season is here and Hollywood has a slew of sequels and franchises to offer. The hope is that blockbusters like “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “The Lion King” help make up for the year-to-date deficit at the box office which is still in the double digits even after “Avengers: Endgame.”

But the industry is also releasing exciting original films that can help provide an unexpected upside, both for the bottom line and for audiences who might be growing tired of all the familiarity. One such film is Danny Boyle’s “Yesterday,” about a freak blackout that erases The Beatles and their music from the world’s memory, with the exception of one struggling musician who uses it to his advantage. “Yesterday” hits theaters on June 28..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores, & Skeds

TORONTO (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds, James Ennis scored 13 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89, evening their Eastern Conference semifinal series 1-1. Game 3 is Thursday night in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com. The Phillies host the Tigers tonight at 6:30pm.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 9 Oakland 4

Final Minnesota 1 Houston 0

Final Chi White Sox 5 Baltimore 3

Final Tampa Bay 8 Kansas City 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Washington 3

Final Cincinnati 5 N-Y Mets 4

Final Atlanta 3 San Diego 1

Final Milwaukee 5 Colorado 1

Final San Francisco 3 L-A Dodgers 2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 94 Toronto 89

Final Denver 121 Portland 113

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 4 Dallas 3

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas 8:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Boston at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Houston at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Boston at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved