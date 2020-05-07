Gov. Wolf, State AG announce extended housing protections

Listen to the Governor and AG here

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf and State Attorney General Josh Shapiro are giving another helping hand to homeowners and renters struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint announcement Thursday, Governor Wolf and Shapiro announced an executive order protecting Pennsylvanians from foreclosures or evictions through July 10. The action builds on a state Supreme Court order which closed eviction proceedings until May 11 and insured no renter or homeowner will be removed from their home for 60 more days.

In almost all circumstances, renters and homeowners are required to continue making monthly payments. If you’re struggling to make monthly payments, you’re asked to contact your landlord or mortgage servicer immediately.

PHFA is also stopping foreclosures and evictions and is offering forbearances with late fee waivers to homeowners with a PHFA mortgage experiencing financial hardship.