Gov. Wolf: Some state employees have to use own leave

HARRISBURG – The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to take its toll on Pennsylvania’s economy, as some state employees now have to start using their own time off, or not be paid at all.

In a email Friday, Governor Tom Wolf announced to state employees, beginning next Saturday, April 11, employees performing essential services or teleworking will continue to do so…but remaining employees will have the options to use their own leave or unpaid leave. The state will continue paying for their health benefits. Governor Wolf says he chose this alternative to furloughs so each affected employee can keep health benefits.

The governor also announced he’s extending what is called, “Paid Office Closing Leave,” until April 10. That’s for staff whose work locations remain closed and they are unable to telework.

Governor Wolf is scheduled to address the media today at 2 p.m., along with PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. We will carry that press conference on WKOK, WKOK.com, and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation App.