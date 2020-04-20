Gov. Wolf: Online auto sales now, but stay-at-home until 5/8

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is taking more steps to reopen some businesses affected by the pandemic. During a news conference Monday, Governor Tom Wolf said online car sales can begin now, some limited construction can start May 8 and the statewide stay-at-home order will continue until May 8.

Gov. Wolf said he will sign Senate Bill 841, which will allow online notary services, including the notary services needed for auto sales, and, “Later today, I will expanding the businesses that can take advantage of technology, by signing a bill for allowing online notary services, which again, is allowing for online car sales.”

Any construction projects must adhere to social distancing restrictions. As for ‘stay at home, the governor is still cautioning Pennsylvanians, he must extend the order through at least May 8, “We still do not have a vaccine, we still do not have an antibody test, and we still don’t have a way to cure COVID-19. Without continuing to take precautions, we all are going to see a resurgence of this deadly virus.”

Monday’s announcement follows the governor opening 176 state liquor stores for curbside pickup. Governor Wolf says the state will closely monitor that situation to see if it can be expanded to other businesses. The governor then indicated May 8 will be a key date to the continued reopening efforts, “In the coming days, we will build on the standards I outlined last Friday, and discuss how Pennsylvania plans to move forward with a measured, region-by-region and a sectoral approach, business-by-business, all starting May 8.”

Governor Wolf says his list of reopening criteria announced Friday will continued to be used during this process, including using data to drive the regional approach to open. Guidance and recommendations will still be made to employers, and the state will make sure PPE and protections for vulnerable populations are in place. More info at www.governor.pa.gov.