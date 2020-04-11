Gov. Wolf responds to requests to loosen restrictions on business closures

HARRISBURG – Governor Wolf is responding to requests from some lawmakers to loosen the restrictions on closures of businesses such as construction. The Governor spoke with reporters Friday afternoon and said he believes Pennsylvania is one of the few states to even have a waiver process.

“Right now we really are trying to get through this process, this hard stop, as quickly as we can and get on to what the next phase is. I think everytime we talk about opening something up, we’re just going to be prolonging this phase.”

Governor Wolf says he understands that being closed is not good for business, but…

“It’s not good for businesses if employees don’t feel safe coming to work. It’s not good for business if customers don’t feel safe coming in to patronize a business. And it’s not good for the employers. So, I think if we’re going to err we ought to err on the side of keeping our feet on the brakes.”

Governor Wolf says other states like New York and New Jersey are starting to implement guidelines closer to what PA is doing and keeping things closed instead of open.

“I think what the general assembly is looking at here is the frustration we all feel in these really unprecedented times that we’re trying to keep people safe. And that means in the absence of a vaccine, the absence of widespread antibody testing, and the absence of anything we can point to that will cure this in anybody, we need to actually keep people in their homes. So, opening businesses is at odds with that.”

The Governor says he’s trying to take a common sense approach and is open to hearing feedback.