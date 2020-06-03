Governor Tom Wolf renews coronavirus disaster declaration

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has renewed his 90-day disaster declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was set to expire June 4 and was first signed March 6 following the first two presumptive positive virus cases. The declaration provides increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening.

The governor also announced he’ll allow the amended stay-at-home order to expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight, which was only in effect for remaining red counties set to go yellow this Friday.

