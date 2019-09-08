Gov. Wolf Plans Lithuania Visit: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/8/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Gov. Tom Wolf visits Holocaust memorials in Lithuania and Poland, he’ll carry the mezuzah that was outside the office door of Rabbi Jeffrey Myers when a gunman killed 11 people in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue last year. Wolf said Friday that he called Myers ahead of his trip to the two countries, where he’ll also visit Pennsylvania National Guard troops and meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

Wolf asked Myers how he could honor the synagogue shooting victims. At Myers’ suggestion, Wolf says he’ll carry the ornate mezuzah and sign the victims’ names in memorial books at the Paneriai Holocaust Memorial in Lithuania and at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp memorial in Poland. The mezuzah is a case several inches long that holds a tiny scroll of verses from the Torah and is mounted in doorframes.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor has closed a criminal investigation into the death of a 21-year-old prison inmate following a coroner’s conclusion that the death was due to natural causes. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said Friday he was closing the criminal investigation “as there is no evidence of criminal conduct” in the death of Ty’rique Riley. He expressed condolences to the family. A family attorney says they want an independent probe and will continue to “push for answers.”

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed outside of a western Pennsylvania stadium during the final minutes of a high school football game, prompting evacuation of the stadium. Police say the shooting was reported at 9:20 p.m. outside McKee Stadium in Jeannette, where Jeannette and Imani Christian were playing. The Westmoreland County coroner’s office says 48-year-old Dameian Williams was pronounced dead at Excela Westmoreland’s emergency department

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania man has been arrested after allegedly calling 911 to say he had killed his mother. Allegheny County police say 42-year-old Kenneth Burdick surrendered to officers on the front porch of the West Mifflin home shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday. His 80-year-old mother was found dead inside. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a message seeking comment was left at a number listed in the defendant’s name.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Neil Gorsuch is following the path of Supreme Court colleagues-turned-authors in a new book in which he laments the loss of civility in public discourse. The 52-year-old justice wrote “A Republic, If You Can Keep It” because Americans should remember that their political opponents “love this country as much as we do,” Gorsuch said in an interview with The Associated Press in his Supreme Court office. The book is being published Tuesday.

But Gorsuch had little to say about President Donald Trump, who appointed him to the Supreme Court and who routinely brands his opponents dopes, losers, liars and worse. “If you’re asking me about politics, I’m not going to touch that,” Gorsuch said. All Gorsuch would say about Trump is that during the nomination process in 2017, the president “was very gracious to my family.”

Penguin Random House gave Gorsuch a $225,000 advance for the book, a collection of speeches, essays and judicial decisions. Gorsuch also sets forth his view of the proper role of each branch of the federal government — the presidency, Congress and the courts — and defends his originalist approach to interpreting laws and the Constitution according to their meaning when written. He is the latest justice, following Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer, to write a book while on the court.

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they “stole” from him. WXIX-TV reports the man told a Sharonville police dispatcher in an expletive-laced call Tuesday that it’s legal to possess 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams (0.14 ounces).

Sharonville police posted a recording of the call on their Facebook page. The suburban Cincinnati department wryly noted: “People may be a bit in the weeds, so we would like to take this opportunity to clear the haze.”

While some Ohio cities have decriminalized pot possession, it remains illegal in the state. Sharonville police said they “don’t make the rules” but must uphold them.

NEW YORK (AP) — A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland’s Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel. Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it’s not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.

But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible.

The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur. Loch Ness is the largest and second deepest body of fresh water in the British Isles.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is being held out of the lineup a night after taking a pitch off his right hand. X-rays were negative and manager Gabe Kapler was confident there were no fractures in the hand after Harper was hit by a fastball from Mets starter Steven Matz. Kapler said Harper would sit against New York for a day as a “precautionary measure.”

