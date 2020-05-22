Gov. Wolf modifies order on foreclosure and eviction suspensions

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has made an amendment to his executive order protecting Pennsylvanians from foreclosure and eviction. Friday, Governor Wolf announced the order only applies to evictions and foreclosures enacted due to lack of payment or because a tenant has overstayed a lease. He says it won’t affect proceedings such as property damange or illegal activity.

The executive order signed May 7 suspends evictions and foreclosures until July 10. During suspensions, residents are required to continue making rent or mortgage payments.