Gov. Wolf Launches Mental Health Initiative: AP Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 1/3/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor announced a broad effort Thursday to improve mental health services and change public perceptions of mental illness. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf rolled out an initiative that includes more resources and a public outreach campaign, saying the approach was inspired by a similar strategy the state has deployed in response to the opioid crisis. “For those struggling with their mental health, we have one message: your mental health matters and it’s OK to reach out for help,” Wolf said.

Wolf said the initiative may need additional funding but said it was probably too early in the information-gathering stage to be seeking money from the Legislature in next month’s annual gubernatorial budget address, “I want to end the silence because I want to end the stigma,” Wolf said at news conference. “The second step in this, of course, is ensuring that every Pennsylvanian has access to the care they need.”

The campaign, “Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters,” includes developing new state regulations on health insurance coverage, coordinating services for physical and behavioral health, analyzing pay and other factors for those who provide mental health services, and finding ways to get more social workers into schools. Wolf will host a discussion about mental illness Friday at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, part of an attempt to reduce the stigma that can be a barrier to mental health treatment.

Other aspects of the program include training more state workers in suicide prevention, assessing Department of Military and Veterans Affairs resources regarding post-traumatic stress disorder and self-harm, and widening Aging Department information and training about dementia. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania welcomed Wolf’s focus on mental health but said state financial support has lagged while the demand for services has grown.

Executive Director Lisa Schaefer said funding for services, beds and other efforts are her group’s top priority, but urged the state to continue to give counties flexibility about how money is spent for mental health and drug and alcohol services for Medicaid recipients.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three of Pennsylvania’s professional sports mascots are depicted in the Farm Show’s butter sculpture, an annual feature of the state’s massive agricultural exposition. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday, two days before the Harrisburg event formally opens to the public. This year’s sculpture, crafted from about 1,000 pounds of donated butter, shows Gritty, Swoop and Steely McBeam, mascots for the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year’s Farm Show includes 12,000 competitive exhibits. It runs from Saturday through Jan. 11. Admission is free but parking in Farm Show lots is not.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The mayor of Philadelphia is sharply criticizing two men who wore blackface while marching in the city’s annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade. The group the men apparently were affiliated with was disqualified from Wednesday’s parade and may face additional penalties. Mayor Jim Kenney called it “abhorrent and unacceptable.” The Mummers Parade features ornate costumes and musical performances and attracts thousands of spectators each year. Previous parades have been marred by racially and socially offensive displays, and organizers have boosted cultural education efforts in recent years.

Features

BAGHDAD (AP) – Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials say Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iranian backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said Soleimani who is head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was “martyred” in an attack by U.S. helicopters near the airport, without elaborating. Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests.

NEW YORK (AP) — Women directed more of the most popular movies in 2019 than in any year before. A study released Thursday by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reports that 12 of 2019’s top 100-grossing films were helmed by women. That number is greater than researchers have recorded before. The findings suggest that some measure of change is finally coming to a film industry where inequality behind the camera has remained stubbornly persistent. The previous high in USC’s annual study was 8%, in 2008. In 2018, only 4.5% of the year’s top films were directed by women. Among the films that led the way in 2019 were “The Farewell,” “Frozen II,” “Hustlers” and “Little Women.”

UNDATED (AP) – A woman in Virginia created a 15-foot-tall hay sculpture country singer Willie Nelson that includes a guitar and Nelson’s iconic pigtail braids. Huddleston native Beth Bays has been creating giant hay bale sculptures for the last eight years. She debuted the sculpture of Nelson in November and called it “Will-Hay Nelson.” Bays owns Buckscrape Farms and started making the hay sculptures as part of a hay bale decorating contest. The contest ended a few years ago but Bays continues to create new sculptures each year for the community. She says it may be hard to top this one.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles have been playing must-win games for a month to get to this point so playoff pressure won’t be anything new. The Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC wild-card playoff game Sunday after winning four straight games to secure their second division title in three years. Many players on Philadelphia’s roster faced playoff pressure during the 2017 Super Bowl run. For the new guys, they experienced it throughout December when one loss in any of the last four games would’ve cost the team a playoff berth. Seattle enters the playoffs on a two-game losing streak. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107, the airtime Sunday is 3pm.

Paul Newman blocked Lonnie Grayson’s layup at the buzzer and Bucknell edged Army 67-65 in a Patriot League opener. Grayson’s 3-pointer with 53 seconds left got the Black Knights within two but his drive to the basket was foiled by Newman with the Bison’s eighth block of the night to end the game. The game featured the third meeting on the collegiate court between Andrew Funk, a sophomore shooting guard and his brother, senior Army point guard Tommy Funk, who led the Black nights with 19 points. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4. Shea Theodore, Jon Merrill and Cody Glass also scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves, including a penalty shot, and improved to 30-19-2 against the Flyers. The Golden Knights improved to 14-6-3 since Nov. 17 and lead the NHL with 31 points in that span.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brent Burns’ power-play goal 2:02 into overtime gave the San Jose Sharks a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Burns picked up his seventh goal of the season when his slap shot from high in the slot beat Tristan Jarry to give the Sharks only their third win in 14 games. Joe Thornton got the primary assist to move past Adam Oates for seventh place on the career list. Tomas Hertl scored his 15th goal for the Sharks and Logan Couture added his 13th as San Jose improved to 3-5-1 under interim coach Bob Boughner.

Thursday’s Scores By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 55, Danville 42

Millersburg 42, Newport 27

Mount Carmel 43, Mifflinburg 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berwick 53, Crestwood 23

Bloomsburg 59, Shikellamy 35

Central Mountain 40, Bald Eagle Area 33

Hollidaysburg 57, Mifflin County 51

Montgomery 37, Columbia-Montour 23

Williamsport 59, Bellefonte 41

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 109 Cleveland 106

Final Denver 124 Indiana 116

Final Miami 84 Toronto 76

Final Minnesota 99 Golden State 84

Final Utah 102 Chicago 98

Final Dallas 123 Brooklyn 111

Final Oklahoma City 109 San Antonio 103

Final Sacramento 128 Memphis 123

Final L.A. Clippers 126 Detroit 112

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Columbus 2 Boston 1

Final OT Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2

Final Tampa Bay 2 Montreal 1

Final New Jersey 2 N-Y Islanders 1

Final OT San Jose 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final Florida 6 Ottawa 3

Final Toronto 6 Winnipeg 3

Final Arizona 4 Anaheim 2

Final Calgary 4 N-Y Rangers 3

Final Colorado 7 St. Louis 3

Final Vancouver 7 Chicago 5

Final Vegas 5 Philadelphia 4

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Gonzaga 85 Portland 72

Final Colorado 74 (4)Oregon 65

Final (14)Michigan St. 76 Illinois 56

Final (20)Dayton 84 La Salle 58

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Boston 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington at Carolina 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wisconsin at (5)Ohio St. 7 p.m.

