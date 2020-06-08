Gov. Wolf issues universal testing order for nursing homes

HARRISBURG – Big test for nursing homes in Pennsylvania…The state says all nursing homes have to complete their initial COVID-19 testing soon.

In a release Monday, the Wolf Administration issued a ‘universal testing’ order requiring all nursing homes to baseline test no later than July 24. Additionally, the health department recently issued updated testing guidance to all long-term care facilities.

Between May 11 and 26, the health department implemented a universal testing pilot project in five long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 75 facilities have completed widespread testing and the number of tests at facilities has increased 48% over the last two weeks. That brings the percent of positive cases in this population to its lowest level since the start of the outbreak.