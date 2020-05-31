Gov. Wolf Issues statement on injustice, activates PEMA center

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration using his authority to provide all necessary assistance to municipalities as they respond to the escalation of protests in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. He announced Saturday that the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center, already activated at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) for the state’s COVID-19 response, has supplemented center staff to maintain situational awareness of the protests taking place in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and other parts of the state.

Gov. Wolf advised that his Administration has been in touch with counties throughout the day, offering whatever assistance is needed to keep our communities from suffering from any additional violence.

The following is a statement released by the Governor encouraging Pennsylvanians to keep each other safe:

This weekend, throughout Pennsylvania, people are protesting violence and injustice that occurs far too often against people of color. Everyone should speak out because no one should be at risk of harm because of oppression or racism. We have seen these injustices happen in the Commonwealth, and this week, we were all shaken by the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

As Pennsylvanians protest, I urge everyone involved to be peaceful and to keep each other safe.

Throughout the day, my Administration has been in touch with municipalities, and we have offered whatever assistance is needed to keep our communities from suffering from additional violence and pain.

Please stay safe, and remember that we all must look out for each other as we seek to make our commonwealth more just and fair for everyone.