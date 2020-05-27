Gov. Wolf issues green phase order, dining, pro sports guidance

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians now have more guidance from the state as more counties move from yellow to green phase this Friday. Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced for green phase counties, any gathering for a planned or spontaneous event of greater than 250 people is prohibited. This includes, but is not limited to, a concert, festival, fair, conference, sporting event, movie showing, or theater performance.

For green phase dining, the governor says retail food service businesses, including restaurants and bars, are permitted to provide take out and delivery sales as well as dine-in service in both indoor and outdoor seating areas. However, bar seating may be used if customers are seated and comply with social distancing, and standing will not be permitted. A maximum of four customers with a common relationship may sit together at the bar while adhering to social distancing.

Starting June 5, the governor says restaurants and retail food service businesses in yellow counties can begin dine-in service in outdoor seating areas. Indoor areas, including bar areas, must still be closed except for through-traffic. Non-bar seating in outdoor areas may be used. Customers being serviced must be seated at a table. Self-service is prohibited and condiments on tables must be dispensed by employees. Reusable menus are also prohibited, along with refilling food and beverage containers or allowing implements brought in by customers.

The governor says professional sports are allowed to practice or play in the yellow and green phases without fans if the team has developed a COVID-19 safety plan. That plan must be approved by the state Department of Health, and must include testing or screening and monitoring of players and personnel.

We have all the order links posted below. Listen to Wednesday’s full update with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine here.

green phase guidelines