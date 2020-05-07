Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order for red counties to June 4

HARRISBURG – While the heart of The Valley is set to move to the yellow phase after midnight Friday, other Pennsylvania counties in red have their stay-at-home order extended. In a release, Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have extended the stay-at-home order for red counties to June 4. Columbia County remains in the red.

24 counties move to the yellow phase Friday, including Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour. The yellow phase order addresses those businesses previously deemed non-life-sustaining as being permitted to reopen if they follow the guidance for safety for staff, customers, and facility. The guidance for businesses can be found here . Friday, there will be an announcement of additional counties moving to the yellow phase at a to-be-determined date.