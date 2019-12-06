Gov. Wolf Commutes Life Sentences: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 12/6/19

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is commuting the life sentences of eight more people in prison, bringing the total to 19 since he took office in 2015. Wolf’s office said Thursday all eight have used their time in prison to rehabilitate themselves, remained largely free of any incident and shown remorse for their actions and victims. Wolf’s office says those receiving a commutation for a life sentence must go to a halfway house for a year, after which they are under parole supervision for the rest of their lives.

Those recommended for release are seven men — Gervin Deaton, Eugene Grannison, Raymond Johnson, David Moore, David Sheppard, Oscar Pinto and Antonio Mazzccua — and one woman, Mageline Stewart.

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker accused of bilking a charity she founded out of more than a half-million dollars is telling legislative leaders she’s resigning as of next week. Philadelphia Democratic Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Turzai Thursday saying she disputes many of the allegations against her. She says she’s resigning in part to focus on her criminal defense. State prosecutors allege the 53-year-old freshman’legislator spent charity funds on luxury items, travel and personal expenses. Johnson-Harrell says her resignation will take effect on Dec. 13.

Features

MADRID (AP) — Crudeness? Or culture? Opera star Plácido Domingo has been trying to defend against allegations of sexual harassment by insisting that cultural differences brought his actions under scrutiny, especially in the U.S. In newspaper interviews, Domingo has tried to distance himself from claims by nearly two dozen women that he sexually harassed them — and damaged the careers of those who rebuffed him.

The claims have damaged his reputation in the U.S. — but he’s still being welcomed at overseas opera houses. In recent interviews, Domingo has suggested the allegations in the U.S. are overblown. In the most recent one, published today, he says there are places these days where “one can’t say anything to a woman.”

UNDATED (AP) – An indoor ski slope that has been the most visible feature of the long-delayed American Dream megamall in New Jersey has finally opened. Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn took the first official run down the 1,000-foot slope Thursday.

The ski slope was one of the first elements built more than a decade ago, before the project stalled over financing problems. Mall of America owner Triple Five took over in 2010 and began a phased opening of the retail and entertainment complex in October. The company says it’s the only indoor slope in North America.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (AP) – It took artist Leandro Erlich two years and 330 tons of sand to create a giant traffic jam made entirely of sand. Erlich was commissioned by the city of Miami Beach to create the work, which was unveiled during Art Basel. The surreal traffic jam depicts 66 life-sized sculptures of cars and trucks stuck in an imaginary traffic jam on the oceanfront of popular Lincoln Road. The installation is meant to be a future relic, like a contemporary Pompeii, and alludes to Miami’s fragile position in the large universal canvas, touching on climate crisis and rising sea levels.

HOLLYWOOD (AP) – Associated Press Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle have named their top 10 movies for the year. Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” tops Bahr’s list, while the French period drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is No. 1 for Coyle. The critics also counted Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Bong Joon Ho’s social satire “Parasite” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” among their favorites of the year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump helped light the National Christmas Tree last night. But the lighthearted honor, dating back to Calvin Coolidge, came on an otherwise difficult day for Trump’s presidency. Hours earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Democratic chairmen to bring forward impeachment charges against Trump. House Democrats say Trump abused his presidential powers by pressuring Ukraine’s president to open an investigation into Trump’s potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combined for 15 of Philadelphia’s turnovers and the 76ers lost at the Washington Wizards 119-113. The Sixers dropped to 5-7 on the road this season. They are 10-0 at home. The 76ers have lost their past 10 games at Washington. They haven’t won in the nation’s capital since 2013. Bradley Beal had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Washington. Davis Bertans scored 19 of his season-high 25 points in the second quarter and rookie Rui Hachimura scored 27. The Wizards had lost five of their past six games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phil Kessel scored two goals to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves and Conor Garland also scored for the Coyotes, who improved to 10-3-3 on the road. Matt Niskanen scored for Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will face a familiar opponent when they host the New York Giants on Monday night. Eli Manning is expected to make his first start since Week 2 because rookie Daniel Jones has a high ankle sprain. Manning is 10-20 against Philadelphia. His last win over the Eagles came on Nov. 6, 2016. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is now a $23 million backup who could be auditioning for his next team in 2020. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to earn their seventh win in eight games when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt with rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges, who will make his third career start against the Cardinals. Arizona has lost five straight games, including last week’s 34-7 setback to the Los Angeles Rams. Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has had a good season, but the team’s defense is one of the worst in the NFL. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 119 Philadelphia 113

Final Denver 129 New York 92

Final Houston 119 Toronto 109

Final OT Phoenix 139 New Orleans 132

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Chicago 4 Boston 3

Final SO Carolina 3 San Jose 2

Final N-Y Rangers 3 Columbus 2

Final Colorado 3 Montreal 2

Final OT N-Y Islanders 3 Vegas 2

Final Arizona 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 4

Final OT Dallas 3 Winnipeg 2

Final Calgary 4 Buffalo 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Chicago 31 Dallas 24

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final OT (14)Auburn 81 Furman 78

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn at Charlotte 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit 7 p.m.

Denver at Boston 8 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago 8 p.m.

Washington at Miami 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Montreal at N-Y Rangers 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey 7 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton 9 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim 10 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(5)Utah at (13)Oregon 8 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pittsburgh at (1)Louisville 9 p.m.

Iowa at (4)Michigan 6:30 p.m.

(10)Duke at Virginia Tech 7 p.m.

