Gov. Wolf to release some inmates early: AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf issued an executive order Friday authorizing the early release of as many as 1,800 inmates from Pennsylvania state prisons in an effort to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus. The governor’s office said that releases to halfway houses or home confinement could start as early as Tuesday.

The plan is similar to what other states and some Pennsylvania counties have undertaken. It allows the release of inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are within nine months of scheduled release, or within 12 months for those considered at heightened risk from the virus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is predicting that Pennsylvania will see a surge in new virus cases next week. He implored residents on Friday to continue to self-isolate to get the worst of the pandemic behind them and allow the state’s economy to gradually open back up.

Modeling suggests that Pennsylvania could hit a peak in hospitalizations and deaths late next week before the numbers gradually drift down through the middle of May. The state has reported 20,000 virus cases and over 400 deaths.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police responding to reports of shots fired in a Philadelphia neighborhood encountered a woman who authorities say opened fire on the officers, sparking a shootout that left her wounded and a man dead. Two uniformed officers heard people in the backyard of a home early Friday and tried to enter the area through an alleyway.

They saw a man and a woman outside a home, and authorities say the woman immediately began firing several shots at the officers. They returned fire, eventually capturing the pair. The woman was shot in the thigh, hip and buttocks, and the man was shot in the abdomen. Neither officer was injured.

