Gov. Wolf and Sec. of Health extend school closures indefinitely

HARRISBURG – It is now unknown when or if schools around the Valley and Pennsylvania will get back to the classroom. During a press conference Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced all PA schools will remain closed until further notice. The state had last announced schools would be closed until at least April 6. Most Valley schools have begun online learning while the closure remains in effect.

Additionally, the Governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order to four more counties, including Schuylkill, Carbon, Cumberland, and Dauphin. The order takes effect at 8 p.m. tonight and all stay-at-home orders are now extended through April 30. The order now includes 26 counties.