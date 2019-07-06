Gov. Vetoes Sen Gordner’s Election Bill: AP PA Headlines, Scores, and Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/06/19

1HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is vetoing legislation that carried $90 million to help counties buy new voting machines before 2020’s elections, but ordered changes to election laws that the Democrat says don’t help improve voting security or access. Gov. Tom Wolf issued the veto Friday. It passed the Republican-controlled Legislature last week. Just seven Democrats voted for it. Valley state senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) wrote the bill and will talk about the veto Monday on WKOK’s On The Mark.

Wolf began pressing counties last year to replace their voting machines after federal authorities warned Pennsylvania and other states that Russian hackers targeted them during 2016’s presidential election.

One provision eliminates the straight-party ticket voting option on ballots. Wolf says that could lead to voter confusion and longer lines at polls. Wolf says he’s still committed to helping counties pay for voting machines and that more should be done to make it easier to vote.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is setting aside money to help private schools with security needs after requests for help, including from Jewish day schools near the Pittsburgh synagogue that was the site of a mass shooting. Budget-related legislation signed last week by Gov. Tom Wolf earmarks $3.2 million for intermediate units to award to private schools through the Department of Education’s safe schools grant program.

The Jewish education advocacy organization Teach PA says the program awarded $459,000 to private schools last year. The program is $11 million total this year. That’s separate from a year-old $60 million school security grant program in Pennsylvania spurred by last year’s high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Jewish day school parents and staffers have said they’re particularly alarmed about security after synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and California.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is offering aid to school districts to pay for accommodations for students who are homebound while recovering from a serious injury or illness. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill last week after it passed the Legislature unanimously. Under the law, the Department of Education must write program guidelines, and award up to $300,000 a year in grants to intermediate units that apply.

The grants could be used to buy equipment that helps students participate in real time with classroom activity through a video link. The sponsor, Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, says the equipment resembles an iPad mounted on a Segway unit and will help students keep up with classmates while dealing with a serious illness or injury. He says Maryland has a similar law.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 1969 moon landing 50th anniversary is on July 20. There’s a galaxy of programs about the science, the people and the sheer wonder of the voyage, including documentaries with footage and audio not made public before and, of course, modern special effects to make it all the more vivid.

Among the highlights (all times EDT):

— “Apollo: Missions to the Moon,” National Geographic, 9 p.m. Sunday.

— “The Day We Walked on the Moon,” 9 p.m. Sunday, Smithsonian Channel.

— “American Experience: Chasing the Moon,” PBS and pbs.org, 9 p.m. July 8-10.

— “From the Earth to the Moon,” HBO platforms starting July 15.

— “8 Days: To the Moon and Back,” PBS, 9 p.m. July 17.

— “NASA’s Giant Leaps: Past and Future,” NASA TV and Discovery Science Channel, 1 p.m. July 19.

— “Apollo: The Forgotten Films,” Discovery, 8 p.m. July 20.

— “The National Symphony Orchestra Pops presents Apollo 11: A Fiftieth Anniversary,” PBS, 9 p.m. July 20.

— “Apollo 11,” CNN, 9 p.m. July 20.

— “Moon Landing Live,” BBC America, 9 p.m. July 20.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the Mets this afternoon at3:35pm on 1070AM WKOK, while CBS Sportsradio is on WKOK.com.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 7 Washington 4, 11 Innings

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 4 Toronto 1

Final Boston 9 Detroit 6

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4, 11 Innings

Final L-A Angels 5 Houston 4

Final Minnesota 15 Texas 6

Final Oakland 5 Seattle 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 6, 10 Innings

Final Philadelphia 7 N-Y Mets 2

Final Atlanta 1 Miami 0

Final Arizona 8 Colorado 0

Final San Diego 3 L-A Dodgers 2

Final St. Louis 9 San Francisco 4

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Indiana 76 Dallas 56

Final N-Y Liberty 80 Phoenix 76

Final Atlanta 77 Seattle 66

Washington at Las Vegas 10:30 p.m., delayed

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Chi White Sox 7:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto 3:07 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Tampa Bay 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Detroit 4:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Houston 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco 10:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Minnesota at Connecticut 2:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Orlando at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m..

