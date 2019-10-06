Gov. Lets E-Verify Bill Become Law: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/06/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a year, construction industry employers in Pennsylvania will be required to verify an employee’s legal status to work in the United States through a federal database called E-Verify.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday that he’ll let the bill become law. It passed the House and Senate overwhelmingly and takes effect in a year. The state already requires E-Verify to be used on publicly funded construction projects that exceed $25,000.

Under the new law, construction industry employers will be required to check an employee’s records in E-Verify. Employers are prohibited from knowingly employing someone who isn’t legally permitted to work in the United States, and a court could order a business’ license suspended for a second violation. The state Department of Labor and Industry is tapped to investigate complaints.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the crash of a small plane into a Pennsylvania river, but authorities say only minor injuries were reported to one of two people aboard. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-46 landed in shallow water in the Susquehanna River after landing short of a runway at Harrisburg International Airport at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

FAA officials say the two people aboard “exited the aircraft onto a wing.” Officials say one was taken to Hersey Medical Center for treatment. Executive director Tim Edwards of the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority said an “engine failure” prevented the aircraft from reaching the runway, and it landed in the river between Lower Swatara Township, Middletown and Royalton. It’s unclear if Harrisburg was the plane’s intended destination.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania law is ending a requirement that telephone customers who want to remain on the state’s do-not-call registry have had to renew their listing every five years. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed changes to the Telemarketer Registration Act that also allow business phone customers to sign up for the do-not-call list.

The legislation requires that robocalls start with a clear way for recipients to opt out of them and that telemarketing voicemails must include a phone number to prevent future calls. It bans telephone solicitation on legal holidays in the state. Lawmakers voted unanimously for the legislation. It takes effect in two months.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon. ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Democratic presidential candidate; former Gov. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., Republican presidential candidates.

Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Chris Stewart, R-Utah.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — An organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance will honor Aerosmith as its 2020 person of the year. MusiCares announced Friday it will recognize the four-time Grammy-winning band for its philanthropic efforts and for its impact on American music over five decades. MusiCares and Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan says Aerosmith “has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery.”

The group has programs that include addiction recovery, senior housing, leadership activities and more. The Recording Academy established it in 1989. Aerosmith will be honored Jan. 24, two nights before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. MusiCares will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of its gala. Last year’s recipient was Dolly Parton. Fleetwood Mac was the first group to win the award in 2018. Aerosmith is celebrating 50 years together, and is performing at a residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas until next year.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help. News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer’s home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van. He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.

Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button. Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out.

He says he didn’t see Mama Bear nearby.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

WKOK

Sunday: NFL Indianapolis at Kansas City 7:30pm

Monday: NFL Cleveland at San Francisco 7:30pm

Eagle 107

Sunday: Philadelphia Eagles Football on Eagle 107, Jets at Eagles noon

The Valley

Sunday: Pittsburgh Steelers Football on 100.9 The Valley, Ravens at Steelers 11am/1pm kick

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer took another hard sack then dragged himself to his feet. He tried to shake the pain out of his right arm before taking a slow walk to his team’s locker room. The first half was mercifully over. No. 12 Penn State cruised to a 35-7 rout of the Boilermakers, but the punishment continued in the second.

The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) rolled behind 10 sacks, one shy of the program’s single-game record. They held the Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2) to 104 total yards — including minus-19 rushing. A week after shutting out Maryland, the Nittany Lions were dominant again. Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score for Penn State. The offense scored on its first four drives and that was enough.

Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney combined for five sacks and six other Nittany Lions defenders had a hand in at least one.

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Connor Degenhardt threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and Holy Cross cashed in on a blocked field goal to beat winless Bucknell 21-14 in Saturday’s Patriot League opener for both teams. Tied at 14 in the third quarter, Kevin Bucceroni blocked Ethan Torres’ 37-yard attempt and the Crusaders (2-3) scored seven plays later on Degenhardt’s 1-yard run.

Bucknell (0-5) jumped to a 14-0 lead on Chad Freshnock’s 2-yard TD run and Gerrit Van Itallie’s 52-yard pick-6 of a Degenhardt pass. Degenhardt hit Derek Mountain on a 33-yard scoring strike and tied it on a 1-yard sneak before halftime.

The Bison weren’t able to generate much offense after Degenhardt’s go-ahead score and were forced to punt on two drives and lost a fumble on another. Torres missed a 40-yard field goal try with 4:27 to play and the Crusaders ran out the clock from there. Degenhardt was 19 of 34 for 276 yards with two interceptions. Domenic Cozier gained 101 yards on 16 carries. Brandon Sanders had 14 catches for 122 yards for Bucknell.

Local Scores:

Lewisburg 49, Shikellamy 30

Muhlenberg 24, Susquehanna 17 F/OT

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Minnesota 2

Final Houston 3 Tampa Bay 1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (6)Oklahoma 45 Kansas 20

Final Texas Tech 45 (21)Oklahoma St. 35

Final (19)Michigan 10 (14)Iowa 3

Final (12)Penn St. 35 Purdue 7

Final (8)Wisconsin 48 Kent St. 0

Final (5)LSU 42 Utah St. 6

Final (11)Texas 42 West Virginia 31

Final (9)Notre Dame 52 Bowling Green 0

Final (10)Florida 24 (7)Auburn 13

Final (3)Georgia 43 Tennessee 14

Final (24)SMU 43 Tulsa 37

Final (4)Ohio St. 34 (25)Michigan St. 10

Final (13)Oregon 17 California 7

Final (16)Boise St. 38 UNLV 13

Final Stanford 23 (15)Washington 13

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Atlanta at St. Louis 4:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Washington 7:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Buffalo at Tennessee 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh 1 p.m.

New England at Washington 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans 1 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Philadelphia 1 p.m.

Chicago at Oakland 1 p.m.

Minnesota at N-Y Giants 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City 8:20 p.m.

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington at Connecticut 3:30 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New England at Atlanta 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston 4 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC 4 p.m.

New York at Montreal 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia 4 p.m.

San Jose at Portland 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle 4 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver 4 p.m.

___

