Gov. Lets E-Verify Bill Become Law: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

Gov. Lets E-Verify Bill Become Law: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | October 6, 2019 |

AP PA Headlines 10/06/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a year, construction industry employers in Pennsylvania will be required to verify an employee’s legal status to work in the United States through a federal database called E-Verify.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday that he’ll let the bill become law. It passed the House and Senate overwhelmingly and takes effect in a year. The state already requires E-Verify to be used on publicly funded construction projects that exceed $25,000.

 

Under the new law, construction industry employers will be required to check an employee’s records in E-Verify. Employers are prohibited from knowingly employing someone who isn’t legally permitted to work in the United States, and a court could order a business’ license suspended for a second violation.  The state Department of Labor and Industry is tapped to investigate complaints.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the crash of a small plane into a Pennsylvania river, but authorities say only minor injuries were reported to one of two people aboard.  The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-46 landed in shallow water in the Susquehanna River after landing short of a runway at Harrisburg International Airport at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

 

FAA officials say the two people aboard “exited the aircraft onto a wing.” Officials say one was taken to Hersey Medical Center for treatment.  Executive director Tim Edwards of the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority said an “engine failure” prevented the aircraft from reaching the runway, and it landed in the river between Lower Swatara Township, Middletown and Royalton. It’s unclear if Harrisburg was the plane’s intended destination.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania law is ending a requirement that telephone customers who want to remain on the state’s do-not-call registry have had to renew their listing every five years.  Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed changes to the Telemarketer Registration Act that also allow business phone customers to sign up for the do-not-call list.

 

The legislation requires that robocalls start with a clear way for recipients to opt out of them and that telemarketing voicemails must include a phone number to prevent future calls.  It bans telephone solicitation on legal holidays in the state.  Lawmakers voted unanimously for the legislation. It takes effect in two months.

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Features

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:  NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.  Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon.   ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

 

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.   CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Democratic presidential candidate; former Gov. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., Republican presidential candidates.

Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Chris Stewart, R-Utah.

 

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — An organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance will honor Aerosmith as its 2020 person of the year.  MusiCares announced Friday it will recognize the four-time Grammy-winning band for its philanthropic efforts and for its impact on American music over five decades.  MusiCares and Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan says Aerosmith “has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery.”

 

The group has programs that include addiction recovery, senior housing, leadership activities and more. The Recording Academy established it in 1989.  Aerosmith will be honored Jan. 24, two nights before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. MusiCares will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of its gala.  Last year’s recipient was Dolly Parton. Fleetwood Mac was the first group to win the award in 2018.  Aerosmith is celebrating 50 years together, and is performing at a residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas until next year.

 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.  News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer’s home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van. He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.

 

Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button. Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out.

He says he didn’t see Mama Bear nearby.

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

 

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

 

WKOK

  • Sunday: NFL Indianapolis at Kansas City 7:30pm
  • Monday: NFL Cleveland at San Francisco 7:30pm

 

Eagle 107

  • Sunday: Philadelphia Eagles Football on Eagle 107, Jets at Eagles noon

 

The Valley

  • Sunday: Pittsburgh Steelers Football on 100.9 The Valley, Ravens at Steelers 11am/1pm kick

 

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer took another hard sack then dragged himself to his feet. He tried to shake the pain out of his right arm before taking a slow walk to his team’s locker room.  The first half was mercifully over. No. 12 Penn State cruised to a 35-7 rout of the Boilermakers, but the punishment continued in the second.

 

The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) rolled behind 10 sacks, one shy of the program’s single-game record. They held the Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2) to 104 total yards — including minus-19 rushing. A week after shutting out Maryland, the Nittany Lions were dominant again.   Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score for Penn State. The offense scored on its first four drives and that was enough.

Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney combined for five sacks and six other Nittany Lions defenders had a hand in at least one.

 

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Connor Degenhardt threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and Holy Cross cashed in on a blocked field goal to beat winless Bucknell 21-14 in Saturday’s Patriot League opener for both teams.  Tied at 14 in the third quarter, Kevin Bucceroni blocked Ethan Torres’ 37-yard attempt and the Crusaders (2-3) scored seven plays later on Degenhardt’s 1-yard run.

 

Bucknell (0-5) jumped to a 14-0 lead on Chad Freshnock’s 2-yard TD run and Gerrit Van Itallie’s 52-yard pick-6 of a Degenhardt pass.  Degenhardt hit Derek Mountain on a 33-yard scoring strike and tied it on a 1-yard sneak before halftime.

 

The Bison weren’t able to generate much offense after Degenhardt’s go-ahead score and were forced to punt on two drives and lost a fumble on another. Torres missed a 40-yard field goal try with 4:27 to play and the Crusaders ran out the clock from there.  Degenhardt was 19 of 34 for 276 yards with two interceptions. Domenic Cozier gained 101 yards on 16 carries.  Brandon Sanders had 14 catches for 122 yards for Bucknell.

 

 

Local Scores:

Lewisburg 49, Shikellamy 30

Muhlenberg 24, Susquehanna 17  F/OT

 

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final    N-Y Yankees  8          Minnesota       2

Final    Houston          3          Tampa Bay      1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    (6)Oklahoma   45        Kansas 20

Final    Texas Tech      45        (21)Oklahoma St.        35

Final    (19)Michigan   10        (14)Iowa         3

Final    (12)Penn St.    35        Purdue 7

Final    (8)Wisconsin   48        Kent St.           0

Final    (5)LSU            42        Utah St.           6

Final    (11)Texas        42        West Virginia  31

Final    (9)Notre Dame            52        Bowling Green            0

Final    (10)Florida      24        (7)Auburn       13

Final    (3)Georgia       43        Tennessee        14

Final    (24)SMU         43        Tulsa    37

Final    (4)Ohio St.      34        (25)Michigan St.         10

Final    (13)Oregon      17        California        7

Final    (16)Boise St.   38        UNLV 13

Final    Stanford          23        (15)Washington          13

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Atlanta            at         St. Louis          4:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers   at         Washington     7:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Buffalo            at         Tennessee        1 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Houston          1 p.m.

Baltimore        at         Pittsburgh        1 p.m.

New England  at         Washington     1 p.m.

Arizona           at         Cincinnati        1 p.m.

Jacksonville     at         Carolina           1 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         New Orleans   1 p.m.

N-Y Jets          at         Philadelphia    1 p.m.

Chicago           at         Oakland          1 p.m.

Minnesota       at         N-Y Giants     1 p.m.

Denver            at         L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay       at         Dallas  4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis    at         Kansas City     8:20 p.m.

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington     at         Connecticut     3:30 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New England  at         Atlanta            4 p.m.

Cincinnati        at         D.C. United    4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City  at         FC Dallas        4 p.m.

LA Galaxy      at         Houston          4 p.m.

Colorado         at         Los Angeles FC          4 p.m.

New York       at         Montreal          4 p.m.

Chicago           at         Orlando City   4 p.m.

New York City FC     at         Philadelphia    4 p.m.

San Jose          at         Portland          4 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Seattle 4 p.m.

Columbus        at         Toronto FC     4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at         Vancouver       4 p.m.

___

 

 

