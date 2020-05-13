Gordner: New resources coming to support Valley older adults, first responders

HARRISBURG – New state funding could be coming to nursing homes, organizations supporting long-term living programs, and volunteer fire and EMS companies. In a release, Valley State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) says a bill in Harrisburg would distribute $507 million in federal money around the state. He says the funding is intended to ease the considerable financial strain these organizations face due to COVID-19.

Gordner says the bill passed in the state senate, it would establish a special one-time grant program for PA’s volunteer fire companies and EMS squads. That will provide a total of $31 million in grants to organizations approved for annual funding by PEMA and the office of the State Fire Commissioner. Companies not receiving a grant from PEMA or the fire commissioner would also have a new window to apply.