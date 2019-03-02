GOP meets Saturday pick nominee in heavy GOP 12th district

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Republicans meeting to nominate a candidate to fill an open northern Pennsylvania congressional seat may have a huge field to consider.

More than 20 Republicans had notified the state party of their candidacy ahead of Saturday’s meeting in Williamsport. Voting are 202 conferees picked by county party chair people in a congressional district covering all or parts of 15 counties.

Whoever wins a majority will be heavily favored to win the May 21 special election to fill the remainder of Tom Marino’s term since the district has about 100,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.

Marino, a Republican, cited health reasons for resigning three weeks into his fifth term.

Democrats nominated 35-year-old Marc Friedenberg, a lawyer and Penn State information technology instructor who lost November’s election to Marino by 32 percentage points.