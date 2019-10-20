Glider aircraft crash claims victim: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

Home
WKOK Staff | October 20, 2019 |

 

TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a glider aircraft crash in Pennsylvania claimed the life of one person.

State police in Schuylkill County say the aircraft went down shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in a wooded area of Walker Township, a short distance from Heisler’s Dairy Bar.  Troopers said they found the plane with a male occupant who was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy county coroner.

 

No details about the man were immediately released. It wasn’t immediately clear where the plane came from or where it was headed.  The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and will assist in the investigation by state and local police and the county coroner’s office.

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal appeals court is upholding a Pittsburgh ordinance that creates a 15-foot buffer zone against protests outside abortion clinics and is also allowing “sidewalk counseling” within that zone.  The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said the city can restrict congregating, picketing, patrolling and demonstrating in the immediate vicinity of clinics, but the zone restrictions don’t apply to “calm and peaceful” one-on-one conversations.

 

The buffer zone law concerns any hospital or health care facility, but the case arose over demarcated areas outside two Pittsburgh abortion clinics.  The plaintiffs argued the buffer zone makes it difficult to communicate their message and to distinguish passers-by from the clinic patients they want to reach.  City lawyers had argued “sidewalk counseling” is a form of demonstrating.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A four-term Pennsylvania state senator who resigned after being arrested on child pornography possession charges is waiving his preliminary hearing.  Court records show that Republican Mike Folmer waived the hearing Friday. It had been scheduled for Oct. 31. No trial date has been scheduled.

Investigators allegedly found two images of child pornography on Folmer’s cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County.

 

The state attorney general’s office said it was acting on a tip from a social media website.  Folmer hasn’t commented.  A special election to replace Folmer is scheduled for Jan. 14 in the heavily Republican district based in Lebanon County.  Folmer’s resignation left the 50-seat Senate with a 27-22 Republican majority.

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:  ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J.  NBC’s “Meet the Press” —Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich.  Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon.

 

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.  CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.  “Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Matthews is part of a group of friends and family who enjoy board games.  One friend, Brian Calhoun, invented a game and brought over a prototype. Matthews just smiled and nodded, but when they played it, he realized it was a pretty good game.  Matthews helped Calhoun develop it into a game called Chickapig. It involves moving chicken-pig hybrids past hay bales and a pooping cow.

 

They also developed a board game called 25 Outlaws, that’s based on poker with a Wild West theme.  Matthews says it came out of a challenge when Calhoun played a game he thought was stupid and saw that it sold “a bazillion copies.” Calhoun told him, “I can make a better game than this.”  Chickapig and 25 Outlaws are both on sale now.

Sunbury Broacasting Corporation Sports Schedule

 

Sunday

  • NFL Football: Philadelphia at Dallas – 7:30 pm on 1070AM WKOK and Eagle 107 (107.3FM)

 

Monday

  • NFL Football: New England at NY Jets – 7:30 pm. on 1070am WKOK

 

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final    Houston          6          N-Y Yankees  4

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    New Jersey      1          Vancouver       0

Final    Montreal          5          St. Louis          2

Final    Arizona           5          Ottawa            2

Final OT          N-Y Islanders 3          Columbus        2

Final    Dallas  4          Philadelphia    1

Final    Vegas  3          Pittsburgh        0

Final    Colorado         6          Tampa Bay      2

Final OT          Toronto           4          Boston 3

Final SO          Florida 3          Nashville         2

Final    Los Angeles    4          Calgary            1

Final    Buffalo            4          San Jose          3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    (3)Clemson      45        Louisville        10

Final    (5)Oklahoma   52        West Virginia  14

Final    (23)Iowa         26        Purdue 20

Final    Illinois 24        (6)Wisconsin   23

Final    (11)Auburn     51        Arkansas         10

Final    (9)Florida        38        South Carolina            27

Final    (19)SMU         45        Temple            21

Final    (21)Cincinnati 24        Tulsa    13

Final    (20)Minnesota 42        Rutgers            7

Final    (12)Oregon      35        (25)Washington          31

Final    (2)LSU            36        Mississippi St. 13

Final    (24)Appalachian St.    52        Louisiana-Monroe       7

Final    (18)Baylor       45        Oklahoma St.  27

Final    Vanderbilt       21        (22)Missouri    14

Final    (13)Utah          21        (17)Arizona St.           3

Final    (10)Georgia     21        Kentucky        0

Final    (15)Texas        50        Kansas 48

Final    (7)Penn St.      28        (16)Michigan   21

Final    (1)Alabama     35        Tennessee        13

Final    BYU   28        (14)Boise St.   25

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final    Atlanta            1          New England  0

Final OT          Seattle 4          FC Dallas        3

Final OT          Toronto FC     5          D.C. United    1

Final    Real Salt Lake 2          Portland          1

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

N-Y Yankees  0          Houston          0          (in progress)

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver       at         N-Y Rangers   1 p.m.

Montreal          at         Minnesota       5 p.m.

Washington     at         Chicago           7 p.m.

Edmonton       at         Winnipeg         7 p.m.

Calgary            at         Anaheim          9 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Oakland          at         Green Bay       1 p.m.

Miami  at         Buffalo            1 p.m.

L.A. Rams       at         Atlanta            1 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Detroit 1 p.m.

Houston          at         Indianapolis    1 p.m.

Arizona           at         N-Y Giants     1 p.m.

San Francisco  at         Washington     1 p.m.

Jacksonville     at         Cincinnati        1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at         Tennessee        4:05 p.m.

New Orleans   at         Chicago           4:25 p.m.

Baltimore        at         Seattle 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Dallas  8:20 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York       at         Philadelphia    3 p.m.

LA Galaxy      at         Minnesota       8:30 p.m.

___

 

 

