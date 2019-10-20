Glider aircraft crash claims victim: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a glider aircraft crash in Pennsylvania claimed the life of one person.

State police in Schuylkill County say the aircraft went down shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in a wooded area of Walker Township, a short distance from Heisler’s Dairy Bar. Troopers said they found the plane with a male occupant who was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy county coroner.

No details about the man were immediately released. It wasn’t immediately clear where the plane came from or where it was headed. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and will assist in the investigation by state and local police and the county coroner’s office.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal appeals court is upholding a Pittsburgh ordinance that creates a 15-foot buffer zone against protests outside abortion clinics and is also allowing “sidewalk counseling” within that zone. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said the city can restrict congregating, picketing, patrolling and demonstrating in the immediate vicinity of clinics, but the zone restrictions don’t apply to “calm and peaceful” one-on-one conversations.

The buffer zone law concerns any hospital or health care facility, but the case arose over demarcated areas outside two Pittsburgh abortion clinics. The plaintiffs argued the buffer zone makes it difficult to communicate their message and to distinguish passers-by from the clinic patients they want to reach. City lawyers had argued “sidewalk counseling” is a form of demonstrating.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A four-term Pennsylvania state senator who resigned after being arrested on child pornography possession charges is waiving his preliminary hearing. Court records show that Republican Mike Folmer waived the hearing Friday. It had been scheduled for Oct. 31. No trial date has been scheduled.

Investigators allegedly found two images of child pornography on Folmer’s cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County.

The state attorney general’s office said it was acting on a tip from a social media website. Folmer hasn’t commented. A special election to replace Folmer is scheduled for Jan. 14 in the heavily Republican district based in Lebanon County. Folmer’s resignation left the 50-seat Senate with a 27-22 Republican majority.

Features.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J. NBC’s “Meet the Press” —Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Jim Himes, D-Conn. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo. “Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Matthews is part of a group of friends and family who enjoy board games. One friend, Brian Calhoun, invented a game and brought over a prototype. Matthews just smiled and nodded, but when they played it, he realized it was a pretty good game. Matthews helped Calhoun develop it into a game called Chickapig. It involves moving chicken-pig hybrids past hay bales and a pooping cow.

They also developed a board game called 25 Outlaws, that’s based on poker with a Wild West theme. Matthews says it came out of a challenge when Calhoun played a game he thought was stupid and saw that it sold “a bazillion copies.” Calhoun told him, “I can make a better game than this.” Chickapig and 25 Outlaws are both on sale now.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broacasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Sunday

NFL Football: Philadelphia at Dallas – 7:30 pm on 1070AM WKOK and Eagle 107 (107.3FM)

Monday

NFL Football: New England at NY Jets – 7:30 pm. on 1070am WKOK

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 6 N-Y Yankees 4

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final New Jersey 1 Vancouver 0

Final Montreal 5 St. Louis 2

Final Arizona 5 Ottawa 2

Final OT N-Y Islanders 3 Columbus 2

Final Dallas 4 Philadelphia 1

Final Vegas 3 Pittsburgh 0

Final Colorado 6 Tampa Bay 2

Final OT Toronto 4 Boston 3

Final SO Florida 3 Nashville 2

Final Los Angeles 4 Calgary 1

Final Buffalo 4 San Jose 3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (3)Clemson 45 Louisville 10

Final (5)Oklahoma 52 West Virginia 14

Final (23)Iowa 26 Purdue 20

Final Illinois 24 (6)Wisconsin 23

Final (11)Auburn 51 Arkansas 10

Final (9)Florida 38 South Carolina 27

Final (19)SMU 45 Temple 21

Final (21)Cincinnati 24 Tulsa 13

Final (20)Minnesota 42 Rutgers 7

Final (12)Oregon 35 (25)Washington 31

Final (2)LSU 36 Mississippi St. 13

Final (24)Appalachian St. 52 Louisiana-Monroe 7

Final (18)Baylor 45 Oklahoma St. 27

Final Vanderbilt 21 (22)Missouri 14

Final (13)Utah 21 (17)Arizona St. 3

Final (10)Georgia 21 Kentucky 0

Final (15)Texas 50 Kansas 48

Final (7)Penn St. 28 (16)Michigan 21

Final (1)Alabama 35 Tennessee 13

Final BYU 28 (14)Boise St. 25

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Atlanta 1 New England 0

Final OT Seattle 4 FC Dallas 3

Final OT Toronto FC 5 D.C. United 1

Final Real Salt Lake 2 Portland 1

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

N-Y Yankees 0 Houston 0 (in progress)

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver at N-Y Rangers 1 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim 9 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Oakland at Green Bay 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis 1 p.m.

Arizona at N-Y Giants 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas 8:20 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York at Philadelphia 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota 8:30 p.m.

___

