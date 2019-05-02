Girls on the Run 5K at The Miller Center this weekend

LEWISBURG—A big gathering and race for the local Girls on the Run group. The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness will host the Girls on the Run of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Spring 5K race this Sunday. Registration begins at noon and the race starts at 2 p.m., the race is open to the public and runners can register at www.gotrgsv.org/5K

Girls on the Run of the Susquehanna Valley is an after school activity for girls in grades 3-8, and they say it gives girls the tools to be joyful, healthy, confident, and empowered in their daily lives. The program is growing and is implemented in more than 25 schools.