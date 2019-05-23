Girlfriend charged in Danville drug house fire

DANVILLE— The girlfriend of the man charged with operating a methamphetamine lab in a house fire this week faces similar charges. According to the Daily Item, Danville Sgt. Justin Stanley filed charges late Wednesday against 40-year-old Nikki Doebler. Stanley charged Doebler with operating a meth lab, causing or risking a catastrophe, manufacture of meth with a child present, endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Stanley said he was waiting until the condition improves of a man burned in the explosion to charge him. On Wednesday, 35-year-old Michael Mowrer Jr. was listed in critical condition in Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Richard McHugh, who admitted to police in court documents he uses meth, said Doebler gave Mowrer two bags of meth and heard them talking about a good time to cook. Mowrer showed up Tuesday morning but once the explosion occurred he fled the scene.

Both McHugh and Doebler have been jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.