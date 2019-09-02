Girl missing in Allegheny County, AP headlines, features, sports

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and a vehicle being sought in a reported child abduction in western Pennsylvania have been located, but the girl remains missing. Allegheny County police say Penn Hills officers were called to a home at about 5 p.m. Saturday where the biological father of the child said she had been taken by a woman.

An Amber Alert was issued and investigators said the car was spotted about a half-hour later in Monroeville. Police said the woman was “in the company of investigators” but the child is still being sought. Investigators say Nalani Johnson, who will be 2 years old later this month, has short curly black hair and brown eyes and was last wearing a black shirt and a skirt with a floral pattern and black sandals.

OHIOPYLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man on a whitewater rafting trip was thrown into a western Pennsylvania river and died after his foot apparently became trapped under a rock. Ohiopyle State Park operations manager Ken Bisbee told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the man was part of an eight-member group that had rented two rafts from White Water Adventurers on Saturday.

Bisbee said the county 911 emergency center contacted the park at about 1 p.m. Saturday about a raft that had overturned at River’s End Rapid on the Youghiogheny River. He said the man had apparently put a foot down on the river bottom, something rafters are typically warned against doing if they are thrown into the water. His body was recovered at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. His name hasn’t been released.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A neighbor sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the shooting death of a Republican official outside Philadelphia continued to complain of harassment and assert self-defense while the victim was remembered as a kind and caring family man. Fifty-three-year-old Clayton Carter III of West Goshen Township was convicted of first-degree murder in the August 2017 death of 51-year-old Brooks Jennings during an argument outside their homes.

NEW YORK (AP) — Never before has one studio so dominated summer at the movies. The Walt Disney Co. accounted for about half of all ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters on the season, which came to a close Sunday with the Gerard Butler action thriller “Angel Has Fallen” topping the box office for the second weekend.

Summer ticket sales finished 2% behind last year, according to data firm Comscore, a slight downturn that came despite an unprecedented display by Disney. The studio’s approximate $2.2 billion in domestic summer box office is greater than that of all the major studios combined.

Summer, which for Hollywood runs from the first weekend in May to Labor Day, traditionally ends with a whimper as few new releases seek to draw audiences over the holiday weekend. That was especially true this weekend as nothing new dented the top 10. Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen” came on top again with an estimated $11.6 million.

The final numbers on Hollywood’s summer didn’t add up to the box-office bonanza that some predicted. Instead, the main storyline on the summer came to be the yawning gap between Disney and the rest of the industry. Disney finalized its $71 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox in March, but it was the studio’s own offerings that propelled its market dominance.

BOSTON (AP) — A “straight pride” parade and counter-demonstration went off in Boston Saturday without any major conflicts reported between the two groups. An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority. Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community.

The parade, with marchers carrying signs such as “2020 Trump” and “Build The Wall,” moved from Copley Plaza, through major downtown streets before ending with a rally at City Hall Plaza, where the crowd and speakers were outnumbered by those protesting them from behind barricades. Several arguments and minor fights were reported on the parade route and police made over 30 arrests, but did not report any major confrontations. Four officers suffered minor injuries during the parade.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils travel to Cincinatti today to take on the Reds at 1:35pm.

The ‘Best of’ Dan Patrick Show, and 3pm broadcast of CBS Sportsradio will be on WKOK.com

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 5 Chi White Sox 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 2 Toronto 0 Final Tampa Bay 8 Cleveland 2 Final Minnesota 8 Detroit 3 Final N-Y Yankees 5 Oakland 4 Final Kansas City 6 Baltimore 4 Final Seattle 11 Texas 3 Final Boston 4 L-A Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 3 (1st game) Final Washington 9 Miami 3 Final Milwaukee 4 Chi Cubs 0 Final Pittsburgh 6 Colorado 2 Final San Diego 8 San Francisco 4 Final L-A Dodgers 4 Arizona 3 (11 Innings) Final Philadelphia 5 N-Y Mets 2 Final Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 3 (2nd game)

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (4)Oklahoma 49 Houston 31

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Chicago 105 Phoenix 78 Final Minnesota 81 Indiana 73 Final Seattle 92 Atlanta 75

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Seattle 4 LA Galaxy 3 Final Minnesota 2 Los Angeles FC 0

