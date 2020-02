WINFIELD – The growing local snowboard company is out about $9,000 after the theft of 18 snowboards from a vehicle. State troopers are encouraging the public to be on the lookout for the Gilson snowboards that were taken during the last week in January.

They say the boards were in the bed of a Gilson company pick-up truck at their facility in Jackson Township, Snyder County. They do ask anyone with information to contact troopers at Milton barracks.