Miller’s Gift to the Community Recognized During Ceremony

LEWISBURG– A new plaque to recognize the Miller Family and their contributions in creating the Miller Center in Lewisburg was recently unveiled. The plaque is located inside the center’s main lobby and acknowledge’s the family’s gift of the center to the community. The Miller Center is a community-based resource for health and fitness that is managed by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in partnership with Evangelical Community and Geisinger hospitals. Representatives of those two medical facilities and the Miller Family were part of the recent unveiling in Union County.