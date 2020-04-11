GIANT limiting customers in stores, one way aisles Monday

CARLISLE – Beginning next week, GIANT will be limiting the amount of customers in its food stores at one time to promote safer in-store environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release Saturday, the chain announced it will limit the number of customers who may be in a store at one time. The number of customers permitted at one time varies by location. The company also requests customers limit the size of their shopping party to one member per household as much as possible.

GIANT says a team member will be stationed at the front entrance tracking shopper flow. When the store has reached capacity, customers will be asked to form a line outside, while observing social distancing. As customers exit, customers in line will be allowed in.

GIANT says it’s also instituted one entrance – one exit protocols, one-way aisles and register queing in all stores.