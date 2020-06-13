‘George Floyd Challenge’ video concerns Selinsgrove community

SELINSGROVE — A video on YouTube in circulation right now shows some Selinsgrove students passing on what the caption of the video calls ‘The George Floyd Challenge.’ All three students are in a pool, one of them issues the verbal challenge to some other named individuals, while another student holds a teen underwater and repeating the words, ‘Stop resisting.’ The student underwater then comes up and says, ‘I can’t breathe.’

We’ve reached out to Selinsgrove Area School District superintendent Chad Cohrs and high school principal Brian Parise, asking if the students will be disciplined, and what action, if any, the district may take at the next school board meeting.

One Selinsgrove resident told us, the people named in the ‘challenge’ are individuals who have been active on the local Black Lives Matter discussions or activities.