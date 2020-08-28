Geisinger’s new mobile health unit delivers dental care on-the-go

DANVILLE – Many children haven’t been to the dentist due to the pandemic, but a new mobile health unit from Geisinger can help with quick dental care. In a release Friday, Geisinger announced the start of a 38-foot-long bus that will provide dental exams and preventive services at no cost.

The bus is outfitted with two fully equipped dental operatories to provide a full spectrum of preventive and diagnostic services at no cost. That includes dental exams, X-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants, as well as home care education and nutritional counseling.

Geisinger says the bus will rotate to different schools and locations in Geisinger’s footprint. Children will also receive a sealed envelope including any concerns identified during the exam, plus oral and health home-care instructions, nutrition resources and a complimentary toothbrush. In accordance with COVID-19 precautions patients are being contacted and scheduled for appointments.