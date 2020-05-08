Geisinger: Valley seeing ‘flatter curve,’ full effect in summer months

DANVILLE – Geisinger officials agree the Valley is seeing a flatter curve from COVID-19, but the full effect still won’t come until the summer months, as previously reported. Geisinger President/CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu provided this update during a press conference Friday, “Locally at Danville, we have seen a gradual increase in the numbers. These trends are consistent with what our data analytics and predictive modeling team have shown, which is that its a flatter curve, but it will be coming later into the summer months.”

Dr. Ryu shared that recent data despite the state Department of Health confirming few cases in Valley counties in recent weeks, especially in Montour and Snyder counties. Although Dr. Ryu agrees with moving our area into the yellow phase, he says be careful when looking at state data, “The state data looks at testing data across the entire population. When we’re looking at the Geisinger data, we’re looking at just our patients and whose in our facilities.”

Geisinger says over 16,000 people have been tested across its system, with 18% testing positive. About 420 have been admitted and about a quarter of those patients went to the ICU, but about 100 patients have been discharged. You can hear all of his remarks on the WKOK podcast page, and hear some of his remarks on WKOK Sunrise Monday and Tuesday.