Geisinger to test all admitted pregnant patients for COVID-19

DANVILLE – Geisinger will now be testing all admitted pregnant patients for COVID-19. In a release Wednesday, Geisinger says all mothers admitted in labor or for a scheduled delivery will receive a two-hour rapid COVID-19 test.

Geisinger says its current visitation police for delivering mothers is still one support person, who will then be screened for potential COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. Support persons are also still required to wear a mask when in any Geisinger facility.

Geisinger says it is doing this to create a even safer environment and is continuing to work with mothers to create the safest childbirth experience.