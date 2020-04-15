Geisinger to keep non-urgent procedures on hold through May

DANVILLE – As part of Geisinger’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it will be another month of delays for all elective and non-urgent procedures.

In a release, Geisinger says all procedures will be on hold through May 31, and they say that is subject to change based on the progression of the virus. Geisinger says patients will be contacted if they have an appointment or procedure which needs to be rescheduled. Geisinger says in some cases, another care option may be offered.

Geisinger is still providing telemedicine options for patients, including video visits online or by phone. Patients with upcoming appointments with a Geisinger provider can contact their doctor’s office directly.