Geisinger relocating Danville walk-in clinic

DANVILLE – Geisinger says it is set to open a walk-in care clinic in Danville to offer more space and triple the number of exam rooms.

In a release, Geisinger says its Convenient Care Danville clinic will open at 9 a.m. Thursday at 175 Northumberland Street in the plaza across Route 11 from the Danville Middle School. Hours will be weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To prepare for opening the new clinic location, Geisinger will close its walk-in Careworks clinic on Continental Boulevard (Weis Plaza) at 3 p.m. Monday. That will allow for equipment to be relocated to the new clinic.

To encourage social distancing and minimize wait time in the reception area, patients are encouraged to visit Geisinger.org/urgent to check wait times or use online check-in. Only one person should accompany patients for care and masks must be worn.