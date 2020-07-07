Geisinger receives nearly $1 million to bolster telemedicine services

DANVILLE – Geisinger has been awarded nearly $1 million to bolster its telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release Tuesday, Geisinger says it has been awarded just under $979,000 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Geisinger says it will use the funding to purchase telemedicine carts, tablet computers, and telemedicine peripherals. That includes hand-held cameras and stethoscopes.

The number of daily telehealth visits has skyrocketed during the pandemic, with Geisinger providers conducting twice as many visits daily as the monthly total pre-COVID. The FCC last month announced over $29 million in funding for health care providers in urban and rural areas.