Geisinger, Penn State announce letter of intent to transfer Holy Spirit

DANVILLE – Geisinger said Tuesday they are handing over ownership of one of its hospitals to Penn State Health. In a news release Tuesday, Geisinger announced the signing of a letter of intent to transfer ownership of Holy Spirit Health System to Penn State Health. Target date for completion of the transaction is June 30, 2020.

The transfer includes Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, its affiliated outpatient practices and urgent care centers, as well as the Ortenzio Heart Center and West Shore EMS. Geisinger President/CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu says many options were considered, but the move is a positive next step for Holy Spirit.