Geisinger Patients to Now Receive Covid Results in 24 Hours or Less

DANVILLE – Geisinger is announcing a faster way to get results out to people who’ve been tested for COVID-19 and other upper respiratory viruses. Geisinger announced Tuesday patients will receive an automated phone call within 24 hours of results being finalized. These test results include COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Patients will be asked to verify their identity by providing their date of birth. Patients will also be given the opportunity to speak with a nurse in Geisinger’s RN Triage department. Geisinger says patients can also call its COVID-19 hotline, 570-284-3657 or any primary care clinic, and press ‘1#’ to get their results.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a daily automated phone call to monitor symptoms for at least 10 days following their positive test.